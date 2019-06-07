Caribbean Tourism Organization honors Noel Mignott with Special Recognition Award

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has recognized President & CEO of the PM Group, Noel Mignott, for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen regional tourism to the Caribbean, and for his passionate support for the activities of the organization. The Award was presented at the CTO’s annual Industry Awards gala at the Wyndham New Yorker in Manhattan, NY, last evening, with Caribbean Government tourism ministers among those in attendance.

Mignott has worked in a variety of capacities in marketing communications within the travel industry including the public sector, airlines, hotels and restaurants. His Caribbean government clients include the Anguilla Tourist Board; Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority; the Nevis Tourism Authority; St. Martin and Sint Maarten Tourist Boards. Outside of the Caribbean region, the PM Group also lists South African Tourism, The ITC Hotels of India and The Islands of The Bahamas as travel accounts.

In accepting the award, Mignott quoted Isaac Newton, “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants”, and credited icons of the travel industry with whom he has had the privilege of working, “and by having the good sense of finding the smartest people and surrounding myself with them”. He accepted the award in the name of the immediate past Secretary General of the CTO, Hugh Riley, whom Mignott said “made an indelible mark on the Caribbean’s tourism industry”.

Juergen Steinmetz, President of the eTN Corporation and a board member of the CTO Scholarship Foundation, said, “Noel is one of the hardest working ambassadors for the Caribbean. This reward is well deserved.”

Prior to launching the PM Group, Noel was the Deputy Director of Tourism for Jamaica and is the recipient of the Government of Jamaica’s Order of Distinction “for extraordinary service to Jamaica”; the Distinguished Alumnus Award by his alma mater Jamaica College; the International Achievement Award by the American Friends of Jamaica; the Male Personality of the Year by the Caribbean Voice newspaper; the Caribbean Person of the Year from Travel Agent Magazine; and the Caribbean Person of the Year from Caribbean Today newspaper, among other accolades.