Air Europa announces new Malaga-Tel Aviv service
Air Europa Líneas Aéreas, S.A.U. (Air Europa), third largest airline in Spain after Iberia and Vueling, announced plans to launch flights between Tel Aviv and Malaga, starting on April 2, 2020.
The flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.The Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be used on the route between Israel and the Spanish southern coastal city.
Air Europa began operating from Israel four years ago with Tel Aviv–Madrid flights, and since then it has increased the number of weekly flights from one to three. Air Europe also offers a wide range of connection flights from Madrid and Malaga to destinations in Latin America.
