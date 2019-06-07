Russian MC-21 passenger jet will make its public debut at MAKS-2019 air show

Russia will present the MC-21 medium-haul airliner, it is developing, to the public for the first time at the MAKS-2019 air show this summer, President of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019).

“Of course, we will demonstrate it,” he said, responding to a question about whether there were plans to feature the airliner at the MAKS air show.

“We have not demonstrated it anywhere specially before in order to make it the main attraction of the Moscow air show. The aircraft will be demonstrated with its passenger section so that it will be possible to examine it both from the outside and the inside and to see how passengers who will travel aboard this airliner will feel,” Slyusar said.

A large number of events associated with the airliner’s presentation, including for investors, will be held at the MAKS air show, he said.