Holiday Inn Hotel to open near Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Minister of Investments and Innovations in Moscow region Michael An, Director of Moscow Domodedovo Airport Igor Borisov, and MC Sobor Development Company representative Julia Lukyanchuk have signed an agreement to establish Holiday Inn hotel during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The project is an integrative part of Moscow Aerotropolis development strategy. Due to the airport’s close proximity, the new airport city is going to demonstrate accelerated commercial growth. The initiative aims at building a new airport city within a 20 km radius of the air hub. Moscow Aerotropolis will include different clusters, such as commercial, recreational, business, exhibition, industrial, and agricultural.

Holiday Inn Hotel will become a part of a 20 hectares multifunctional complex, comprising a shopping mall, car parks, and motorway service facilities. InterContinental Hotels Group will manage a 148 room Holiday Inn.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



MC Sobor Development Company plans to invest approximately 900 million rubles in the hotel. Holiday Inn Hotel is scheduled to open in Q4 2020. The hotel will be 8 km away from the airport.