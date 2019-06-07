American Airlines launches daily Munich-Dallas/Fort Worth service

American Airlines is expanding its long-haul services to and from Munich: Effective immediately, the carrier is offering daily flights with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area in the US state of Texas, departing from Munich at 10:55 am.

The Texan metropolis boasts top sports teams such as the Dallas Mavericks (basketball) and the Dallas Cowboys (football), authentic cowboy culture and plenty of wide open spaces. American Airlines now has a daily connection from Munich to its largest hub. In Dallas, passengers can catch flights to 174 destinations in 44 US states. There are also connections to 40 destinations in 18 countries in the Caribbean and Central and South America, included 18 in Mexico alone.

The flight from Dallas to Munich departs daily at 15:10. Visitors to Munich will find such fascinating highlights as Baroque architectural masterpieces and world-class museums in a thriving cultural metropolis located amid charming scenery at the foot of the Alps. It’s all about the mix in this fascinating city, where modern lifestyles blend harmoniously with Bavarian traditions, high-tech companies with legendary breweries, and a thriving business sector with endless leisure options. Visitors will enjoy fine culinary delights mixed with a myriad of cultural arts opportunities, from outdoor concerts to regal operas and lissome ballets.