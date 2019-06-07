17 passengers killed, 9 injured in Muscat-Dubai bus crash in UAE

17 people were killed when a bus from Oman crashed in the United Arab Emirates, according to Dubai police.

At least 12 Indians were among the 17 people killed police and the Indian Consular General in Dubai said on Friday.

Police say the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. They did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign.

Nine people were seriously injured after the driver of the bus, belonging to the Omani transport company Mwasalat, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses while heading towards Al Rashidiya metro station.

The driver of the bus, believed to be in his 50s, survived the crash and is receiving treatment for ‘moderate injuries’ at Rashid Hospital.

The bus was carrying 31 passengers.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said it will suspend Muscat-to-Dubai service immediately after the crash.