India Convention Promotion Bureau: Mapping sustainable MICE future

The India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), a body sponsored by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, headed by Mr. Suman Billa, Joint Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, announced its Flagship Event, the 12th Conventions India Conclave, which will be held from August 29-31, 2019 at the Hotel Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty.

As the theme of the Conclave is “Mapping the sustainable MICE future of India,” the focus area during the Conclave will be India aiming to be among the top 10 meeting destinations in the world by 2023.

The 2-day event is also packed with sessions and panel discussions on various topics such as “Can India spearhead this 2 X growth in just four years?” – a hard talk with Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism for the Government of India and Secretary of Tourism for the Government of Kerala.

The Kerala Ministry of Tourism is the Platinum Sponsor of the event as a State Partner, and the Hotel Grand Hyatt Kochi is the Venue Partner for the forthcoming 12th CIC.

The Conclave will provide a forum for opinions, views, and standpoints on India’s Meeting and Convention Industry.