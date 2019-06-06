Hawaiian Airlines: Over one million passengers in May

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month ended May 31, 2019.

Hawaiian welcomed more than one million guests in May. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 5.8 percent on an increase of 4.1 percent in capacity (available seat miles) compared to May 2018. Load factor increased 1.4 points year-over-year to 87.3 percent.

