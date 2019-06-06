La Compagnie’s first Airbus A321neo makes inaugural transatlantic flight

The first single-aisle A321neo destined for La Compagnie, an exclusively business-class French airline operating scheduled transatlantic flights, will commence transatlantic services on 6 June from Paris Orly Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport.

On lease from GECAS, La Compagnie’s A321neo is powered by CFM International LEAP 1A new generation engines and features a business class only cabin with 76 full flat seats, offering passengers unmatched comfort. The cabin also includes a high level of connectivity onboard.

Selected for their outstanding operational efficiency, comfort and range, these newgeneration single-aisle aircraft allow the French carrier to benefit from better fuel efficiency and lower operating costs on its transatlantic New York-Paris route.

With this brand new A321neo, La Compagnie becomes the latest A321neo operator. The airline has two new A321neo aircraft on order.

La Compagnie’s A321neo will be presented on the Airbus static display at the Paris Air Show on 18 June (professional day).

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



The A320neo and its derivative aircraft family members are the world’s best-selling single aisle aircraft with over 6,500 orders from over 100 customers since its launch in 2010. It has pioneered and incorporated the latest technologies, including its new generation engines and the industry’s reference cabin design, delivering 20 percent fuel cost savings alone. The A320neo also offers significant environmental benefits with nearly a 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.