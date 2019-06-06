Wines and sunsets: New train excursion in Colorado

Colorado wines, which take advantage of the warm summer days and cool nights, are grown in some of the highest vineyards in the world. They are becoming more renowned even as Colorado wineries proliferate (there are 145 at last count). In fact, in 2018, Wine Enthusiast Magazine named Colorado as one of the Top Ten wine travel destinations in the world.

Of course, the wines are only a part of the story. The Rio Grande Scenic Railroad will be utilizing historic rail equipment with vintage full dome cars and stylized art deco club cars. Add crisp white linens and attentive rail dining service of small plates, carefully paired with wine to enhance your tastings. Riders will enjoy four different pairings while traveling across the San Luis Valley in the shadow of Blanca Peak, the third highest mountain in Colorado and an education in wines from various winery partners throughout the season.

Trains depart from the historic depot in downtown Alamosa Colorado for a two hour round trip. After rides guests may stop by the new tasting room just across the street, sample some more wines and purchase their favorites. Wine Train Colorado runs every Friday and Saturday from June 21st through the 24th of August, departing at 6 pm.