Pride Month: Megabus will hit the road

Megabus today unveils its all new Pride Bus as the brand participates 2019 Pride. The rainbow-wrapped bus will hit the road this June and offer exclusive $5 tickets to prominent Pride parades in Washington D.C. and New York City.

The Pride Bus will travel to two of the nation’s most popular Pride parades providing affordable transportation for parade attendees from Baltimoreto the Capital Pride Parade on June 8 and from Philadelphia to the NYC Pride March on June 30.

“We are looking forward to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and provide a means of transportation to the celebrations in D.C. and New York, while spreading messages of positivity and acceptance,” said Sean Hughes, director of corporate affairs for megabus.com.

This month, megabus.com is also proud to announce a partnership with SAGE, a long-standing organization that provides advocacy and services for LGBTQ+ elders. As part of the partnership, megabus.com is donating $10,000 to the organization. This action is part of a larger commitment by megabus.com as the brand seeks to provide a safe and inclusive travel experience for all riders.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“In addition to expressing support through our Pride Bus, we are excited to partner with an incredible organization such as SAGE. This partnership highlights our ongoing commitment towards inclusivity and equality in the travel and tourism industry,” said Hughes.

Megabus has also launched its Show Your Sign contest, giving Pride participants an opportunity to showcase their creativity. The contest asks parade attendees to share their parade signs for a chance to win a grand prize of $250 and a pair of free megabus trip vouchers. One grand prize winner will be selected during the first week of July. Nine runners-up will also be selected to receive a pair of free megabus trip vouchers valued at $80.