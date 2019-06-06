Aiden hotel opens first U.S. location

“We are excited to expand the footprint of Aiden to North America, and especially to the city of Austin, whose quirky vibe is perfectly reflected in the brand’s exciting style,” said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Aiden is breaking the mold in the upper midscale boutique segment by catering to today’s travelers looking for an inviting space that embodies the personality and spirit of its location.”

With a “boutique-coolness” atmosphere, Aiden provides a lively, engaged and welcoming environment to travelers looking for a hotel that blends hip, casual charm with an eclectic neighborhood feel. No two Aiden hotels are alike with each designed to reflect the unique personality of the community they serve. Built with a variety of needs in mind, thoughtfully designed spaces feature modern amenities and technology to connect today’s travelers. Each property distinguishes itself with unique aesthetics, and a chic and modern design while also offering the comfort and friendly service today’s traveler desires.

Aiden hotels feature innovative design with abstract and modern guestrooms, complete with vibrant color pallets and lush fabrics and multi-functional public areas with bright and modern signature seating. The hotels will offer convenience for today’s connected traveler with mobile check-in, a state-of-the-art fitness center, meeting facilities with projectors and a trendy 24-hour business center. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of an on-site bar and restaurant that serves locally inspired dishes and beverages. A hipster hangout for locals and travelers alike, Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel perfectly captures the unique Austin vibe.

“Austin is the perfect fit for the first Aiden in the U.S. With the fun and youthful vibe, the city is known for, it’s a perfect complement to the cool and laidback personality of the Aiden brand,” said Santosh Khanjee, Owner of Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel. “This property will be a fantastic lodging option for the emerging Travis Heights area and a tremendous asset to the community.”

Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel is located in Travis Heights just a short distance from the trendy South Congress or “SoCo” District, where guests will be able to find an abundance of shopping, restaurants, nightlife, art galleries, museums and more. Located just two miles away is the downtown convention center, 6th street and Rainey Street, making the hotel a central spot for guests who want to explore all that Austin has to offer.