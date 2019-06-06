Jetwing Symphony PLC set to launch new contemporary boutique hotel in Kandy

As part of its luxury portfolio, Jetwing Symphony PLC, the investment arm of Jetwing, will launch Jetwing Kandy Gallery in the historical city of Kandy by the end of this year.

Spanning 1.9 acres, the hotel will feature 26 plush rooms and suites ranging from 52 sqm to 81 sqm with private butler service, exemplary amenities and elegant design with a local touch. The spacious rooms enjoy sweeping views of the Mahaweli River and the hill country and includes a secluded balcony or terrace affording a sense of privacy. Dining will be a gastronomical adventure, with a talented team offering a well-curated menu inspired by the local produce and freshest ingredients.

“As the last royal kingdom of our nation, Kandy has many stories to tell with cultural, religious and architectural significance. Launching in such a unique destination certainly complements Jetwing’s spirit, where we continuously aim to create novel luxury experiences for guests to immerse in our rich culture. We are looking forward to welcoming discerning travellers with the genuinely warming, traditional Sri Lankan hospitality synonymous with the Jetwing brand.” said Hiran Cooray, Chairman, Jetwing Symphony PLC.

The four-story hotel has been designed in collaboration with renowned architectural firm, Philip Weeraratne Associates and will be managed by Jetwing Hotels along with 40 resorts and villas across the island. The building is formed by two wings on either side, connected by a semi-public “Gallery Walk” dedicated to the arts and crafts of Kandy. Every element of this contemporary and elegant hotel has been exquisitely designed to complement the location’s natural surroundings.