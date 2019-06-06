Former school transforms into local landmark hotel

Pittsburgh’s trendy Lawrenceville neighborhood welcomes TRYP by Wyndham in a former historic trade school building transformed to the new hotel.

The 108-room hotel was developed by The Century Group, a hospitality company with roots in Pittsburgh and a history of successful developments with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brands. Lawrenceville, with a bustling art and design scene emerging from an industrial past, is a strategic addition for TRYP by Wyndham, a brand designed to offer guests authentic experiences in up-and-coming destinations.

“Lawrenceville is one of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, with a budding future in technology built upon its historic industrial past,” said Anthony Emanuelo, brand leader for TRYP by Wyndham. “We are committed to growing the TRYP by Wyndham brand in destinations with unique local culture for travelers to explore. Our collaboration with the Century Group, which knows Pittsburgh and has a strong passion for hospitality, empowers the unique identity of the hotel as a new landmark in Lawrenceville with a storied history all its own.”

TRYP by Wyndham is home to over 100 hotels in global destinations with distinct personalities like Abu Dhabi, Brisbane, Paris and Sao Paulo. TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville will be the 10th location across the U.S. and Puerto Rico for the brand, which recently opened a new hotel in Savannah, Georgia.