Top travel destinations: US trends for summer 2019

eDreams, Europe’s online travel agent, has analyzed flight bookings for travel between June 1st and the 30th September 2019 to reveal this summer’s top US travel trends.

With half of the year already over, it is time for travelers to make the most of their annual leave and the summer temperatures, by flying either abroad or staying closer to home and travelling around the USA.

Where are the Americans flying to?

As the weather in Europe starts to warm up, eDreams has revealed that for Americans travelling abroad this summer, the continent is top of their list. Four out five of the top international destinations booked by Americans are in Europe:

Paris, France Barcelona, Spain Rome, Italy Guadalajara, Mexico Madrid, Spain

Where are the Americans going within the USA?

Nevertheless, for Americans that have chosen to stay closer to home and fly domestically, eDreams has revealed the top US destinations to visit this summer:

Las Vegas, Nevada Honolulu, Hawaii Los Angeles, California Orlando, Florida New York City , New York

Europeans and The USA

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



The European nationalities that have booked the most trips to the USA this summer are the:

French Germans Spanish British Italians

With the endless choice America provides for tourists, the cities that Europeans are most likely to visit in the USA are;

New York City , New York Los Angeles, California Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Orlando, Florida

Methodology:

The data is the result of bookings made from 01.01.2019 to 10.05.2019, for travel between 01.06.2019 to 30.09.2019, compared to the same dates in 2018.