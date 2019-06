Aeromexico May 2019 traffic results

Aeromexico today reported May 2019 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 777 thousand passengers in May; a 2.6% year-on-year decrease. International passenger numbers decreased by 2.0%, while domestic passenger numbers decreased by 2.9%.

Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), increased by 2.0%, year-on-year. Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), decreased by 2.6% year-on-year.

Aeromexico’s May load factor was 84.6%, an increase of 3.8 p.p. versus May 2018.