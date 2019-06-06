Heathrow Airport invests £50 million in new CT security equipment

Heathrow has announced the rollout of new computed tomography (CT) security equipment throughout the airport over the next few years. When fully deployed, the 3D equipment could end the need for passengers to remove their liquids and laptops from cabin baggage when passing through security.

With the support of the Department for Transport, Heathrow is beginning a program to install the new equipment across its terminals by 2022. Once complete, the technology will have the potential to cut the amount of time required for security screening and could significantly reduce the amount of plastic used at the airport, with passengers no longer required to put their liquids in plastic bags before being screened.

The new CT technology is the latest generation of security equipment, providing even better images of cabin baggage more quickly. The move to install this equipment airport-wide will make the screening process even more robust, helping the airport’s teams to provide a more efficient and seamless search experience. Once the rollout is complete, it will have the potential to transform the journey through the airport.

Heathrow is the first UK airport to trial the technology and is working with the Department for Transport to help other airports up and down the country as they look to begin trials of their own in the coming months.

This rollout, valued at over £50 million, is the latest in a series of purchases by the airport to improve the passenger experience, culminating in the airport being ranked by passengers as one of the top 10 globally. This rollout will also prepare the hub airport for the additional capacity that will be unlocked with Heathrow’s expansion.

Heathrow Chief Operations Officer, Chris Garton, said:

“Heathrow has a proud history of investing in making every journey better and that’s why we’re delighted to be rolling out our new CT equipment. This cutting-edge kit will not only keep the airport safe with the latest technology, but will mean that our future passengers can keep their focus on getting on with their journeys and less time preparing for security screening.”

Aviation Minster, Baroness Vere added: “Passenger safety remains our top priority and this program clearly shows the huge importance we place on security.

“This innovative new equipment will ensure Heathrow continues to provide a safe and smooth travel experience for passengers, as we look to roll out this new screening technology at airports across the country.”