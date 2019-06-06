Airbus: 81 aircraft delivered to 49 customers in May

Airbus booked an order for one ACJ320neo corporate jetliner in May and delivered 81 aircraft from all members of its in-production jetliner product line during the month, which were received by 49 customers.

The ACJ320neo acquisition was by an undisclosed customer – bringing overall bookings for NEO versions of the A319/A320/A321 Family to 6,505. Overall sales for the Airbus A320 Family of jetliners totaled 14,640 at the end of May.

Single-aisle aircraft deliveries during May involved four A220s and 57 A320 Family jetliners (of which 47 were NEO versions). For its wide-body aircraft, Airbus delivered five A330s (of which three were in the NEO configuration) and 13 A350 XWBs in the A350-900/A350-1000 versions, along with two A380s.

Among the notable deliveries in May was the first A330-900 provided to Delta Air Lines – positioning this U.S.-based carrier as an operator of Airbus’ two newest wide-body aircraft: the A330neo and A350 XWB. Also during the month, Airbus delivered the initial A321neo jetliner versions for Air Transat (via the AerCap leasing company); Lufthansa; and La Compagnie (via GECAS), for this exclusively business-class French airline operating scheduled transatlantic flights.

Taking the latest orders and deliveries into account, Airbus’ backlog of jetliners remaining to be delivered as of 31 May stood at 7,207 aircraft. This total was composed of 464 A220s; 5,795 A320 Family jetliners; 280 A330s; 615 A350 XWBs and 53 A380s.