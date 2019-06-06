Top holiday destinations for North American travelers

With the summer holidays coming , Agoda reveals Tokyo, London and Las Vegas continue to hold the top destination spots in 2019.

Japan dominates Asia Pacific travelers’ summer plans scooping six out of the top ten destinations this summer. Firm favorites Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa Main Island, Kyoto, are joined this year by Sapporo and Fukuoka, knocking Singapore and Hong Kong out of the top 10 list.

Tokyo’s appeal as a hot destination isn’t limited to travelers from Asia, it sits in the top ten for travelers across all regions, with Agoda’s booking data showing Tokyo jump to second spot for US travelers and fifth for Europeans this year.

While Asia-Pacific travelers are more likely to holiday ‘locally’, travelers from the Middle East, North America and Europe are crossing continents for their summer break. The fashion capitals of Europe, London and Paris are the top cities enticing Middle East travelers this year, while Rome, with its history and Italian chic, takes the third spot. Asian destinations are also inching up the list for Middle Eastern travelers, with Bali, and Tokyo joining Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in this year’s top 10.

Las Vegas holds the top spot for North American travelers in 2019, with Tokyo pushing New York out of the number two spot to number three. The cosmopolitan cities of London, Paris and Rome with their historical and contemporary sights and sounds also make the top 10. Los Angeles, Orlando, Chicago and Seattle are the top domestic destinations within the top 10 this summer.

Meanwhile, in Europe, travelers are venturing further and taking more mid to long-haul trips this summer. Asian destinations have knocked traditional European cities down and out of the top ten list with Asian favorites such as Bali, Bangkok, Tokyo and Pattaya making the list. New York and Las Vegas also entered the list for European travelers this year, marking a change in their travel habits.

Top Summer Destinations by Origin



Where are North American holidaymakers heading in the Summer of 2019?

Six of this year’s summer destinations for North American travelers is within the US according to Agoda — these include Las Vegas (1), New York (3), Los Angeles (4), Orlando (6), Chicago (7) and Seattle (9)

Outside of the US, Tokyo is the top city to visit for North Americans, while London, Paris and Rome come in at fifth, eighth and 10th place, respectively

The US is also a hot destination for many international travelers this summer. It is featured in the top ten countries to visit for the following countries: first place for Israel; second place for UAE and UK; third place for France and Germany; fourth place for Japan; sixth place for mainland China and Taiwan; ninth place for Indonesia, Korea and Saudi Arabia; and 10th place for Thailand and Vietnam according to Agoda

The Vietnamese are particularly keen on heading to Canada for their holidays this year, with the country making it to eighth place on Vietnam’s list of top ten

Travel inspiration

From exploring the great outdoors to discovering historical gems, Agoda shares some travel inspiration this summer for a range of travelers:

1. For those traveling with young ones — Osaka, Japan

Osaka is an ideal destination for those traveling with their little ones. Spend a relaxed afternoon at the Nishikinohama Beach Park, known for its pristine white beach and breezy pine groves. Designated as one of top 100 most scenic spots in Osaka, the park is a 10-minute walk from the Nishikinohama Station, making it easily accessible. Children can enjoy digging for clams on the beach, while the adults barbecue and cool off in the water.

You can also head down to the Osaka Aquarium for a fun day for both parents and children alike. The colorful fish are sure to captivate the kids while a unique interactive exhibit allows the grown-ups to learn something new too!

2. For those traveling with their restless teenager — Los Angeles, USA

The City of Angels offers visitors a plethora of activities — from museums and concerts to hiking and horseback riding — making keeping your teenager occupied a breeze. If your teen is a TV fan, treat them to the experience of attending a live taping of a favorite sitcom or talk show. It’s bound to be a fun and eye-opening experience showing them the work put in behind-the-scenes.

3. A perfect spot to bring the whole family — Bali, Indonesia

For families looking for an adventure Bali has it covered — from mountains, beaches, shopping and spas to first class cuisine. In fact, there is no better way to discover Bali than through its rich street food culture. Influenced by Indonesian, Chinese and Indian culinary traditions, Balinese food features a range of spices, seafood and fresh produce. Stroll down Batu Bolong Street in Canggu, a two kilometer stretch packed with eateries, cafes and shops where you can find something to satisfy every craving. Alternatively, head to Sindhu Night Market, a fantastic option for families who want to try a wide range of local food at local prices.

For families planning a special summer stay, check out the Agoda Homes available on Agoda. These properties allow families to have a whole villa or apartment to themselves with added facilities and amenities not usually found in hotels.

4. For the cosmopolitan adventurer — London, United Kingdom

Whether you are traveling solo or part of a group, London in the summer is hard to beat. Packed with activities for every type of traveler, London is an eclectic mix of culture, shopping, and history. Head out for a taste of London’s nightlife, catch a show on West End or simply explore the city’s markets, parks and historical landmarks. The warm days in June mark the start of the city’s music festival season too — a perfect place to meet like-minded friends. London also makes an excellent base for day trips to the English countryside.