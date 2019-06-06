Next Story Group appoints Patrick Imbardelli as its Chairman

Next Story Group, International hospitality company, has appointed Patrick Imbardelli, as Chairman of its Board with immediate effect. Prior to this appointment, Patrick was a non-executive Director and Advisor to Next Story Group for the past three years.

“We are honoured & excited to have Patrick as Next Story Group’s Chairman. Patrick brings a phenomenal wealth of experience that will be invaluable in helping us continuously steer the Group’s strategy & execution in the right direction, in a market that is constantly evolving & changing,” said Anand Nadathur, Group Chief Executive Officer of Next Story Group. “Under Patrick’s leadership, I am confident that we will be in a stronger position to forge ahead & establish our unique lifestyle concept Kafnu as well as extend the footprint of our hotel brands across key geographies including Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and South Asia.”

Patrick’s hospitality career spans more than 30 years which began at Hilton International. He was formerly the Chief Executive Asia Pacific of InterContinental Hotels Group, and the Chief Executive and Board Member of Pan Pacific Hotels Group. His achievements extend from capital restructuring and investments in developing countries to integrating hotel management companies, businesses and brands. He is also a Director and Advisor of IDEM Hospitality, Advisory Board Member and Advisor for Tionale Enterprises, Director of The Goodnight Co., and previously a Director and Advisory Board Member of Symmons Industries in Boston. He has also received numerous accolades for his corporate achievements.

“It is an honour to be part of a forward-looking organisation that is actively and strategically shaping its own evolution,” said Patrick. “I am excited to be working with the dynamic and experienced leadership team of Next Story Group and look forward to adding value by supporting their expansion plans in such a dynamic industry.”

Next Story Group currently has 40 operating and pipeline properties in its portfolio, under its successful hotel brands and its genre-defining urban lifestyle concept, Kafnu. In March 2019, Next Story Group opened Kafnu Alexandria, the Group’s fourth Kafnu property, in Sydney. Within the next few months, Next Story Group will be opening two more Kafnu properties, as well as its second Next Hotel, in the region’s key emerging markets.