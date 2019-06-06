Japanese craftsmanship town welcomes new Hotel Oriental Express

Hotel Oriental Express Tokyo Kamata started its operation on April 19.

The hotel was founded upon the concepts of “a hotel that evokes the spirit of Kamata’s unique history of traditional family-owned workshops” and “a hotel that carries the value of experience” from the local workshops and the craftsmen that work in them. The hotel’s interior is decorated with manufacturing machines and industrial goods, as well as stylish products made with processing techniques by the talented local workshops, all in collaboration with over 10 local workshops; there’s a different way to experience the lifestyle of these craftsmen.

Furthermore, guests can enjoy the audio guide app “ON THE TRIP,” officially partnered with the hotel. The app can help people to deepen their understanding of the items on display in the hotel, adding another layer on how they can enjoy their stay. The hotel is almost like a small museum, so be sure to enjoy it to the fullest and take in the beauty of these refined hand-crafted goods alongside Kamata’s unique atmosphere and culture.

3 Iconic Things to Try at the “Hotel with Experiential Value” of Local Businesses and Craftsmen

(Experience 1) Enjoy the local workshops’ crafted pieces of “Japan’s traditional beauty”

(Experience 2) See Ota-ku’s culture first-hand. Kamata’s local experience

(Experience 3) Feel the craftsmanship of local businesses. Ota-ku’s food experience

About “ON THE TRIP”

ON THE TRIP is a GPS-linked smartphone audio guide app that can teach you about a variety of destinations on the spot, from Important Cultural Assets like shrines and temples to beautiful sights and cultures. App supports English, Chinese, Cantonese, and Japanese.

(Experience 1) Enjoy the Local Workshops’ Crafted Pieces of “Japan’s Traditional Beauty”

The hotel’s entrance lobby features displays of machines and industrial products actually made and used at local workshops, and people can enjoy a hands-on experience of how Japan’s advanced techniques came to be and the care with which the craftsmen work. Furthermore, both the interior and exterior of the hotel were made in collaboration with local workshops. There are industrial materials used throughout the hotel in the fixtures crafted by talented local businesses, including stylish interior signage, soft plywood headboards and interior finishes in each room, and expanded metal and galvanized steel sheets (typically used for outdoor purposes) in the lobby’s ceiling and corridors.

Additionally, the audio guide app “ON THE TRIP” can be used to guide people through the sights within the hotel. Enjoy learning the stories and deep care behind the items on display in 4 available languages, something people can only experience here at this hotel.

(Experience 2) See Ota-ku’s Culture First-Hand. Kamata’s Local Experience

Ota-ku’s Kamata is a gateway to Tokyo with its great access via both land and air. It’s perfect for both sightseeing and business, but it also a great location for women and those traveling alone. Ota-ku is home to various onsen hot springs, called “kuro-yu,” including Kamata Onsen. Furthermore, there are many popular restaurants that developed to meet the needs of local factory workers since the beginning of the Showa period, so many restaurants around Kamata Station offer customers a taste of the old town. Here at HOTEL ORIENTAL EXPRESS TOKYO KAMATA, the hotel plans to bolster the appeal of the lovely Ota-ku in cooperation with the Ota Tourist Information Center, Ota Sightseeing Association, and Ota Manufacturing Association Youth Division’s Liaison Council. In addition, “ON THE TRIP” offers tours that let people enjoy everything Ota-ku has to offer, as well as local information around Kamata Station, such as English-friendly public baths, izakaya (Japanese pubs), and bars.

(Experience 3) Feel the Craftsmanship of Local Business.

Ota-ku’s Food Experience

The workshop craftsmen of the past enjoyed “bento” meals. At the hotel’s breakfast buffet, guests can enjoy bento-styled meals inspired by what craftsmen have eaten. Ota-ku used to be a large-scale producer of nori seaweed, and even today there are still many nori seaweed wholesalers and carefully-run nori shops in the area. In the “bento” meals, people can indulge in some of that very same Ota-ku nori either as part of onigiri or as a nori-ben, a bento primarily featuring nori seaweed. For drinks the hotel offers “Shisui” deep-steamed green tea, a carefully-balanced original blend from “Honann Chasou,” a long-standing teahouse in Kamata with 90 years of history. Even tea sellers are surprised by the flavor of “Shisui,” which is lauded as “the gem of Ota.” That very same carefully-selected tea is served with the bento meals. Guests can also take their bento and Japanese tea to their rooms to indulge in private. Enjoy the deep world of craftsmanship and the atmosphere of the local workshops while taking in these traditional workshop-style meals.