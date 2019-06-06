S Hotels & Resorts appoints General Managers for new resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives

S Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of two highly-skilled and experienced general managers for its two new resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives, the largest integrated resort by the Indian Ocean.

CROSSROADS, a deeply sustainable development owned by Thailand’s Singha Estate, will encompass nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Malé Atoll, three of which will be used as the first phase of the project encompassing two resorts and The Marina @CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

Swiss hospitality expert Martin van der Reijden has been named as General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, a lifestyle resort created for couples, families and friends in search of a playful destination getaway. He is also Vice President of Operations for CROSSROADS Maldives.

Twenty-year hotel industry veteran Tolga Unan has been appointed General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the first Maldivian outpost of the world-famous music-themed resort brand. Both world-class resorts are scheduled to welcome their first guests in summer 2019.

“CROSSROADS Maldives is not just another integrated resort; it is an extraordinary new development that will redefine hospitality in the Maldives and the entire Indian Ocean region. As such, we need general managers who can think outside the box and create unsurpassed guest experiences. Martin van der Reijden and Tolga Unan have that ability,” said Dirk De Cuyper, Chief Hospitality Officer, S Hotels & Resorts.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives later this year. While each resort will deliver very different and distinct experiences, they do have certain elements in common; both feature warm and inviting spaces where guests can unwind with outstanding dining, entertainment and activities. I look forward to working with Martin and Tolga as we embark on an exciting new era of hospitality in the Maldives,” he added.

Martin brings 23 years of experience to SAii Lagoon Maldives, much of which has been spent with Hilton Worldwide, managing hotels in Europe and Asia Pacific. He has also spent time in the hotel design sector and has managed luxury resorts in the Maldives with Per Aquum and LUX*. Most recently, Martin was Director and General Manager of LUX* North Male Atoll.

With two decades of experience, including spells with Disney, Club Med and Hilton in the US and Asia Pacific, Tolga has a comprehensive knowledge of the hospitality industry. He joins Hard Rock Hotel Maldives after two years as Managing Director of Naked Retreats, an expanding eco-resort company based in Shanghai.

Both gentlemen will now lead all functions at their respective resorts, in line with the sustainable operations of CROSSROADS Maldives. Phase one of the integrated resort will feature the two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @CROSSROADS. These include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the CROSSROADS Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is an original and inspiring resort that will feature a series of rooms and villas, including overwater pool villas, plus and world-class dining and access to extensive water sports, cultural activities, wellness at The Marina. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives meanwhile, will feature 178 rooms, suites and villas, plus family-friendly experiences and Hard Rock’s branded concepts, including a Hard Rock Cafe, Rock Spa and two Rock Shops showcasing merchandise and music memorabilia.