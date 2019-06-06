Brand USA unveils new marketing initiatives at IPW 2019

Brand USA kicked off IPW 2019 by outlining innovative marketing plans all aimed at promoting the United States as a premier travel destination.

For Brand USA, the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW 2019 strategically offers the biggest stage with the brightest lights to showcase the United States and all the diverse and limitless travel opportunities awaiting international travelers.

IPW 2019 is the travel industry’s premier inbound travel trade show, driving $4.7 billion in future travel to the U.S. The event had more than 1,300 exhibitor booths held by U.S. travel product and destination suppliers and more than 6,000 attendees, including 1,300 international and domestic travel buyers and 500 journalists representing more than 70 countries.

As the premier sponsor of IPW 2019, Brand USA did what it does best – showing international travelers all that the United States has to offer in travel experiences – from the quaint small towns to the bustling cities and everything in between.

At a news conference at IPW 2019, Brand USA:

• Released its Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Report, which outlines the organization’s effective consumer marketing and expanded market outreach, partnership, and industry engagement. A few highlights include: USA consumer campaigns in 14 markets generated 80 percent of international visitation to the U.S.; a mobile to giant screen strategy offered engaging stories to drive U.S. travel interest; and a second giant-screen film, “America’s Musical Journey,” opened in 75 theaters worldwide. See the full news release here.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



• Announced its plans for a third giant-screen film, “Into America’s Wild” (working title). The film will follow trailblazers John Herrington, the first Native American astronaut, and Alaskan pilot Ariel Tweto, on a cross-country journey, visiting scenic byways, ancient homelands, little known trails, and hidden gems that form the natural tapestry of the USA’s great outdoors. The film will premiere in Washington, DC in February 2020. See the full news release here and the teaser trailer for “Into America’s Wild” at here.

• Brand USA celebrated the success of its eighth year as the U.S. Travel Association’s premier sponsor of IPW 2019. The three-day show brought together buyers, suppliers, and media from around the world for program sessions, panel discussions and pre-schedule business appointment. Brand USA extended its premier sponsorship agreement of the annual IPW conference through 2024. See the full news release here.