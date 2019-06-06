Audubon International and Diamond Resorts partner on Green Lodging Program

Diamond Resorts announced today it has partnered with Audubon International to increase awareness of green initiatives within the industry. As such, Diamond has joined Audubon’s Green Lodging program to ensure all of the company’s North American resorts have implemented environmental best practice standards.

The Green Lodging Program was launched after stakeholders from industry, government and the environmental community identified “best practices,” which are reviewed periodically to ensure leading practices and technologies define environmental leadership in the program.

“It is an honor for us to join Diamond Resorts to form this strategic alliance,” said Christine Kane, Chief Executive Officer of Audubon International. “As a leader in both the hospitality and tourism industries, their commitment to put environmentally sustainable management practices at the forefront of their operations will have an immediate and positive impact on sustainability efforts.”

Diamond has already made strides to implement environmentally friendly practices at its resorts around the globe. Many of the company’s properties are switching to paper or biodegradable straws to reduce the use of single-use plastics and numerous resorts have planted sustainability gardens to encourage guests to use fresh grocery products.

The company also regularly holds interactive and informative campaigns to encourage guests to recycle and educate them on how to properly dispose of their waste.

As part of the Green Lodging Program, Diamond’s goal is to demonstrate their team’s commitment to water quality, water conservation, waste minimization, resource conservation, and energy efficiency.

“Being environmentally conscious means more than just reducing our footprint; it means forming new partnerships to identify ways to further contribute toward our commitment to our customers and the Earth,” said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. “The health of our communities is a priority for us at Diamond Resorts and this collaboration further reaffirms our focus on reducing our footprint for a better tomorrow.”