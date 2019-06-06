The Royal Portfolio announces new Director of Sales & Marketing

The Royal Portfolio, the renowned family-owned collection of luxury hotels and resorts throughout South Africa, has announced the promotion of Simon Mandy, previously General Manager of Sales & Marketing for The Royal Portfolio, to Director of Sales & Marketing.

Simon Mandy first joined The Royal Portfolio as Marketing & Operations Manager in 2009 and has been involved in all aspects of the business including operational stints at Birkenhead House and at Royal Malewane.

“Simon joined The Royal Portfolio 10 years ago and has since worked tirelessly to promote The Royal Portfolio around the world,” said Liz Biden, owner of The Royal Portfolio. “During Simon’s time with The Royal Portfolio we have grown significantly, and Simon has been a fundamental part of that success, personifying our Purpose & Values and forging strong relationships with travel professionals around the world. He has built a well-respected reputation in the industry and has been a true ambassador for The Royal Portfolio brand.”

The promotion comes at a particularly busy time for The Royal Portfolio with the recent opening of The Farmstead at Royal Malewane.

The Royal Portfolio looks forward to Simon’s continuing contribution as it moves from strength to strength enhancing the guest experience and adding to its portfolio of iconic Southern African luxury hotels and lodges.