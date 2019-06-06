IndiGo commences operations on two new routes between India and Abu Dhabi

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, commenced two new daily direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi yesterday. The inaugural flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi to Abu Dhabi took flight on Wednesday, 5th June at 19:55 Local Time (LT), while the flight from Abu Dhabi to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai departed at 23:30 LT. The new flights were celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony on Wednesday, 5th June and was attended by key representatives from Abu Dhabi International Airport and IndiGo.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to have IndiGo launch two new routes between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Delhi and Mumbai with flights scheduled every day. This enhanced connectivity reflects the strong connection between the UAE and India in a variety of areas including commerce and tourism.”

“IndiGo is one of the busiest Indian airlines operating at Abu Dhabi International Airport to now four destinations; Cochin, Calicut, Delhi and Mumbai. With the two new routes we look forward to continuing to facilitate the travel of Indian expats between their homeland and the UAE and attracting tourist traffic between the multiple destinations,” added Thompson.

On the occasion, Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “As we strengthen our operations from Delhi and Mumbai for domestic and international connectivity from India, Abu Dhabi being a major cultural and commercial centre in UAE, is a critical market for strengthening our presence in the Middle-East. We see great potential in expanding our connections to the UAE, further bolstering the extensive cultural, business and tourism links between India and the Middle East.”

Mr. Boulter further added, “With the addition of these new international flights and enhanced domestic frequency, we are committed to expanding our network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers. It is our constant endeavour to provide flexibility of choice to our customers as IndiGo continues to offer on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free flying experience consistently.”

IndiGo passengers traveling from Abu Dhabi International Airport will be able to take advantage of Abu Dhabi Airports’ remote check-in locations at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and at the heart of capital opposite Abu Dhabi Mall. IndiGo provides its passengers with a convenient and hassle-free experience, across 1300+ daily flights and connects 54 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.