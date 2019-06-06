The Most Luxurious Features Found On Airplanes

Flying first class on a luxury airline and experiencing the glam that comes with it is truly a dream come true. To some business people though, this is a weekly routine as they travel first class every time. Therefore, they never get too excited due to familiarity. But there are quite a few features only available for the highest social class that unfortunately some will only get to read and imagine about.

In this article, we shall highlight some of the most luxurious services and features found on airplanes. So if you get to the point you have millions at your disposal, do not fail to treat yourself to an Israel flight, for example, to enjoy these features.

Exclusive Private Suites

Ever seen a fully furnished presidential suite at a hotel? Equipped with state of the art interior decor of beautiful art pieces, a fully stocked bar, a living room, a dining room and not forgetting your service team. Exciting right! Now imagine all that on a plane. Not only do you get to fly in comfort, but you have unlimited space as well. These exclusive suites have comfortable recliner seats and beds with a fantastic surround sound system, not forgetting flat-screen TVs. As if that is not enough, the suite has its own washroom and bathroom most times adored by designer scents, skin care products, razors and that you are allowed to carry with you as you alight.

Jacuzzi And Sauna

Today, some of the most luxurious airlines also have jacuzzis and saunas on board. It definitely sounds like a fantastic idea getting to soak yourself into bubbling water as you fly over the ocean. And on your hand, a glass of wine of champagne. Then immediately after your soak, you head to a sauna for a full body detox.

Highly Trained Nannies And Support Staff

Traveling with children over long distances can be very stressful. Some kids get very anxious, and others get too excited, and either way, it can be overwhelming. But that is not a problem if you have the money to hire a nanny because it is now possible to. Certain airlines have this service as an additional package where you get a trained nanny to look after your children and keeps them busy. This way, you get to travel stress-free. Another service that you can get is massage packages.

Personalized Culinary Services

Having a Culinary team at your beck and call is yet another prestigious service available on airlines. These services come in different designs all to the liking of the client. If you desire Chinese or Indian cuisine, you will get just that. It is now possible to have a seven-course meal cooked by your own personal chef as you fly over the Sahara desert.

Conclusion

The above features and services on the ground are relatively affordable, but once they got available on air, their value increased exponentially. But if your pocket can allow it, then why not. Life is short; enjoy it !!