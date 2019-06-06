Naumi Hotels expands its presence in Australasia, acquires The Dairy Private Hotel

Naumi Hotels – Singapore-based private hotel owner and operator, announced today that it is expanding its presence in Australasia with the acquisition of business of The Dairy Private Hotel in Queenstown, New Zealand. The move marks the Group’s first hotel in South Island, following its acquisition of two hotels in Wellington last year.

“We are extremely excited to be expanding our footprint in New Zealand especially Queenstown which outperformed other regions and registered highest growth in hotel occupancy, ADR and RevPar last year. Tourism outlook in Queenstown remains very positive with the government’s investment in tourism infrastructure and destination marketing, fuelled by increasing demand from Australia and Asia,” said Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala, CEO of Naumi Hotels, Australia & New Zealand.

Strategically located in the heart of Queenstown; a mere two-minute walk from the vibrant town centre and 15 minutes’ drive from Queenstown International Airport, The Dairy Private Hotel will undergo refurbishment in the coming months, to elevate its design aesthetics and offerings reflective of the Naumi brand. During this period, business is as usual, and the makeover is slated to be completed in Q4 2019.

“At the core of Naumi’s service philosophy is our commitment to deliver exceptional guest experiences through innovative design and personalised service, and I could not imagine a city more apt for us to do this; widely recognised as the adventure capital of the world, Queenstown provides the perfect canvas for us to introduce Naumi’s creative flair and intuitive hospitality to travellers coming to this part of the world.” added Chris McIntosh, Chief Operating Officer of Naumi Hotels, Australia & New Zealand.

The addition of Dairy Private Hotel will see the Group own and/or manage six hotels in Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.