Fiji and Dominican Republic: Healthy American Tourists die in resort hotels

Add Fiji to the list of now two countries where four healthy American visitors died within a week on mysterious and unexplained circumstances. Are the deaths of American Tourists in their hotel rooms in Fiji and the Dominican Republic somehow connected? Are we dealing with a coincident of natural causes and timing, or is there a connection or perhaps a bigger picture?

Are these death perhaps the beginning of something bigger? Is there a common denominator, or even a new terror attack in the making? The U.S. Department for Disease Control is now investigating with local officials in the Dominican Republic and Fiji.

A mystery illness that killed a Texas couple on a dream vacation to Fiji continued to baffle doctors Wednesday as authorities in the South Pacific island nation said they have ruled out influenza as a possible cause for their demise.

The couple on a dream vacation to Fiji continued to baffle doctors Wednesday as authorities in the South Pacific island nation The Health Ministry in Fiji said an investigation into the causes of death is ongoing and that they still have no definitive answers on what killed the seemingly healthy couple.

At the meantime, a Pennsylvania woman collapsed and died at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana, Dominican Republic. David Paul, 37, and his wife, Michelle Paul, 35, died two days apart after coming down with a violent illness that caused vomiting, diarrhea, hand numbness and shortness of breath also in the Dominican Republic in a hotel close by.

Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, and her husband, Dan Werner, checked in to the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana on May 25 to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, but by the end of the day, the Allentown woman would be dead.

At one point, she was sitting there happily smiling and taking pictures and the next moment she was in acute pain and called out for Dan and she collapsed.

The U.S. State Department is taking the situation seriously and are paying attention.