Alaska Airlines adds a top requested destination from Paine Field

Palm Springs becomes the ninth destination served by Alaska Airlines at Paine Field in Everett.

The Alaska Airlines Blog has all the details, including the flight times, when the service begins and a quick check of operations after three months of flying in Everett.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.