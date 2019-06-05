Westin unveils new culinary program in celebration of Global Running Day

In celebration of Global Running Day, Westin Hotels & Resorts today unveils a new worldwide culinary program, elevating the brand’s existing wellness offerings and helping travelers fuel their workouts, productivity and sleep through food. As hospitality’s leader in wellness, Westin has a clear commitment to help guests maintain their wellness routines on the road. This new culinary offering takes prior programs to the next level, empowering choice through delicious options that suit guests’ individual dietary needs and preferences. Westin will also implement responsibly sourced, and organic items wherever possible. The new menu will be available at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and through in-room dining.

Additionally, on Global Running Day, celebrity chef and wellness expert Dan Churchill will join Westin in New York City to launch his Ancient Grain Power Bowl, crafted specially for Westin. The bowl features quinoa, amaranth and coconut milk with house-made peanut butter and strawberry chia seed jam and is topped with walnuts. The dish will be available at seven select properties (Westin Denver Downtown, The Westin Nashville, The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, The Westin at the Woodlands, The Westin Edina Galleria, The Westin Cape Coral, and the Westin Sarasota), now through June 30.

“We know that travel is stressful, and that it is increasingly difficult for travelers to maintain their wellness routines while on the road. Sticking with an exercise routine, prioritizing a good night’s sleep, and focusing on nutrition helps us feel better, be more productive and allows us to be more present during our travels,” said Brian Povinelli, Westin’s Global Brand Leader. “Our new sourcing promise and commitment to regionally-relevant menus and personal dietary needs make it easy for travelers to maintain their personal eating habits while also getting a taste of their destination, all without leaving the hotel.”

Local Menus Come to Life as More than 225 Westin Hotels Celebrate Global Running Day

Today, Westin boasts more than 225 Run Concierges around the world, who host group runs and encourage runners of all levels to grab a runWESTIN™ map and explore their destination. Guests can also tap into the run concierge network for TRX training in WestinWORKOUT fitness studios. Those who want to pack light can take advantage of Gear Lending and rent workout apparel and sneakers for a nominal fee. On Global Running Day, Westin’s roster of Run Concierges will champion guests, associates and locals with runs that are open to the community. Runners will gather post-run for locally-inspired food and beverage experiences that are focused on exercise recovery.

“Global Running Day is the ideal timing to debut this new culinary experience,” said Churchill. “After your run is completed, the work isn’t over just yet. What you eat after your run truly makes a difference. By eating the right food at the right time, you are helping maintain your overall fitness, aiding your body in recovery and reducing your chance of injury.”

At The Westin New York, Times Square, Dan Churchill will join guests, associates, Marriott Bonvoy members and members of the community for a run along the West Side Highway, culminating with post-run recovery yoga, a breakfast with a view of the iconic High Line, and a taste of his Ancient Grain Power Bowl and other new menu items from Westin chefs.

The Westin Bayshore Vancouver will host runs in both the morning and evening on Global Running Day. The morning run will be followed by a recovery breakfast at the property’s newly-opened Tasting Lounge, featuring Churchill’s Ancient Grain Power Bowl. Guests who run will also receive a complimentary face mask, White Tea candle, and tips for post-run stretching and meditation to aid sleep.

The Westin at The Woodlands will host a morning run followed by breakfast featuring the new menu as well as the Ancient Grain Power Bowl. In the evening, guests are invited to join a community running event at the property. Throughout the week, healthy mocktails from the menu will be available in the social lounge.

At The Westin Denver Downtown, local running clubs will join guests and associates for a 5k followed by a meet and greet with local health-focused businesses.