Search

BREAKING NOW

Volaris: 28% passenger growth and 88% load factor in May 2019

Dmytro Makarov Dmytro MakarovJune 5, 2019 19:38
Volaris: 28% passenger growth and 88% load factor in May 2019

Volaris is the low-cost airline operating in Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported May 2019 and preliminary year to date traffic results.

In May 2019, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased by 22.9% vs last year, with demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) showing a strong increase of 26.1%. Volaris carried 1.9 M passengers in total (28.3% increase vs last year), with load factor increasing 2.2 pp to 88.0%.

Volaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the results and guidance for the second quarter, said: “The significant capacity growth in May and the expected growth in the second quarter 2019 is attributed to the high season during April (Holy/Easter weeks) and the launch of 17 new routes, as well as a relatively low base in the second quarter of last year. On the fleet side, we will end this quarter with the same fleet size as the previous quarter, namely 78 aircraft.”

The following table summarizes Volaris´ traffic results for the month and year to date.

May
2019

May
2018

Variance

May

YTD 2019

May

YTD 2018

Variance

RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

1,309

1,038

26.0%

5,953

4,965

19.9%

International

513

407

26.3%

2,365

2,057

15.0%

Total

1,822

1,445

26.1%

8,318

7,022

18.5%

ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

1,443

1,174

22.9%

6,858

5,773

18.8%

International

629

512

22.9%

2,990

2,652

12.7%

Total

2,072

GOT NEWS? click here

possible to reach millions worldwide
Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

1,686

22.9%

9,848

8,425

16.9%

Load Factor (in %, scheduled)

Domestic

90.7%

88.4%

   2.3 pp

86.8%

86.0%

0.8 pp

International

81.8%

79.7%

 2.1 pp

79.3%

77.7%

1.6 pp

Total

88.0%

85.8%

  2.2 pp

84.5%

83.4%

1.1 pp

Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

1,569

1,215

29.1%

7,077

5,802

22.0%

International

357

286

25.1%

1,662

1,444

15.1%

Total

1,926

1,501

28.3%

8,739

7,246

20.6%

 

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

Author: Dmytro Makarov

Follow on Feedly