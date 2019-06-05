Volaris: 28% passenger growth and 88% load factor in May 2019

Volaris is the low-cost airline operating in Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported May 2019 and preliminary year to date traffic results.

In May 2019, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased by 22.9% vs last year, with demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) showing a strong increase of 26.1%. Volaris carried 1.9 M passengers in total (28.3% increase vs last year), with load factor increasing 2.2 pp to 88.0%.

Volaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the results and guidance for the second quarter, said: “The significant capacity growth in May and the expected growth in the second quarter 2019 is attributed to the high season during April (Holy/Easter weeks) and the launch of 17 new routes, as well as a relatively low base in the second quarter of last year. On the fleet side, we will end this quarter with the same fleet size as the previous quarter, namely 78 aircraft.”

The following table summarizes Volaris´ traffic results for the month and year to date.

May

2019 May

May

2019 May

2018 Variance May YTD 2019 May YTD 2018 Variance RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,309 1,038 26.0% 5,953 4,965 19.9% International 513 407 26.3% 2,365 2,057 15.0% Total 1,822 1,445 26.1% 8,318 7,022 18.5% ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,443 1,174 22.9% 6,858 5,773 18.8% International 629 512 22.9% 2,990 2,652 12.7% Total 2,072

1,686 22.9% 9,848 8,425 16.9% Load Factor (in %, scheduled) Domestic 90.7% 88.4% 2.3 pp 86.8% 86.0% 0.8 pp International 81.8% 79.7% 2.1 pp 79.3% 77.7% 1.6 pp Total 88.0% 85.8% 2.2 pp 84.5% 83.4% 1.1 pp Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,569 1,215 29.1% 7,077 5,802 22.0% International 357 286 25.1% 1,662 1,444 15.1% Total 1,926 1,501 28.3% 8,739 7,246 20.6%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.