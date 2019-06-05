Volaris: 28% passenger growth and 88% load factor in May 2019
Volaris is the low-cost airline operating in Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported May 2019 and preliminary year to date traffic results.
In May 2019, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased by 22.9% vs last year, with demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) showing a strong increase of 26.1%. Volaris carried 1.9 M passengers in total (28.3% increase vs last year), with load factor increasing 2.2 pp to 88.0%.
Volaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the results and guidance for the second quarter, said: “The significant capacity growth in May and the expected growth in the second quarter 2019 is attributed to the high season during April (Holy/Easter weeks) and the launch of 17 new routes, as well as a relatively low base in the second quarter of last year. On the fleet side, we will end this quarter with the same fleet size as the previous quarter, namely 78 aircraft.”
The following table summarizes Volaris´ traffic results for the month and year to date.
|
May
|
May
|
Variance
|
May
YTD 2019
|
May
YTD 2018
|
Variance
|
RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)
|
Domestic
|
1,309
|
1,038
|
26.0%
|
5,953
|
4,965
|
19.9%
|
International
|
513
|
407
|
26.3%
|
2,365
|
2,057
|
15.0%
|
Total
|
1,822
|
1,445
|
26.1%
|
8,318
|
7,022
|
18.5%
|
ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)
|
Domestic
|
1,443
|
1,174
|
22.9%
|
6,858
|
5,773
|
18.8%
|
International
|
629
|
512
|
22.9%
|
2,990
|
2,652
|
12.7%
|
Total
|
2,072
|
1,686
|
22.9%
|
9,848
|
8,425
|
16.9%
|
Load Factor (in %, scheduled)
|
Domestic
|
90.7%
|
88.4%
|
2.3 pp
|
86.8%
|
86.0%
|
0.8 pp
|
International
|
81.8%
|
79.7%
|
2.1 pp
|
79.3%
|
77.7%
|
1.6 pp
|
Total
|
88.0%
|
85.8%
|
2.2 pp
|
84.5%
|
83.4%
|
1.1 pp
|
Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter)
|
Domestic
|
1,569
|
1,215
|
29.1%
|
7,077
|
5,802
|
22.0%
|
International
|
357
|
286
|
25.1%
|
1,662
|
1,444
|
15.1%
|
Total
|
1,926
|
1,501
|
28.3%
|
8,739
|
7,246
|
20.6%
The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.