33rd Hong Kong International Tourism Expo draws nearly 700 exhibitors

Hong Kong will host the 33rd Hong Kong International Tourism Expo (ITE) from June 13 to 16. The major travel industry trade event will attracting around 680 exhibitors from 56 countries and regions.

The expo will provide various theme travel including cruise and adventure.

The ITE, organized by Hong Kong’s TKS Exhibition Services, will open on June 13 and 14 to trade and professionals, and on June 15 and 16 to the public.

According to TKS, the two largest pavilions are respectively from the mainland with over 120 booths and Japan with around 80 booths. Apart from South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand, new destinations like Madagascar, Colombia and Spain from Africa, Latin America and Europe will also be found.

The ITE will also present products and suppliers of theme travel on cruise, green and sport, adventure, culture and gourmet.

The expo in two trade days is estimated to be attended by over 12,000 buyers and professionals, with some 20 percent from the mainland, while in two public days by over 90,000 visits, according to KS Tong, the managing director of TKS, the expo organizer.

In recent years, visitors from the Pearl River Delta have been accounting for nearly 75 percent of those from the mainland, said Tong.

With the launch of key infrastructures like the Hong Kong section of Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and the increasing connectivity among Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the ITE will attract more buyers and professionals from the Greater Bay Area.