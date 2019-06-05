JetSuiteX launches new flights from Phoenix to Burbank, Las Vegas, and Oakland

JetSuiteX, the acclaimed air carrier that offers daily flights from private terminals for the cost of a commercial ticket, has announced that it will soon launch service from Phoenix to Burbank, Las Vegas, and Oakland. Customers traveling between these cities will be able to enjoy the seamlessness of flying on 30-seat jets from private terminals.

Service from JetSuiteX’s location at Swift Aviation, located on the southwest side of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, will commence as follows:

•August 30 – Phoenix to Burbank (three daily flights)

•September 12 – Phoenix to Las Vegas (four daily flights)

•October 1 – Phoenix to Oakland (three daily flights)

This news follows JetSuiteX’s recent announcement that it will begin operating flights between Seattle’s King County International Airport-Boeing Field and Oakland beginning on July 1. To date, 2019 has marked a banner year for the rapidly expanding air carrier, which is celebrating its third anniversary of providing simple, reliable, and joyful air travel.

“In 2016, we set out to reintroduce the simple joy of flying by launching a new air travel concept designed to make flying short distances faster, easier and more enjoyable,” said Alex Wilcox, Co-Founder and CEO of JetSuiteX. “We are thrilled to add Phoenix to the list of destinations we serve and to bring the simplicity and ease of the JetSuiteX experience to this new market.”

The addition of service to Phoenix will extend JetSuiteX’s route network to seven year-round destinations – Burbank (BUR), Concord/East Bay (CCR), Las Vegas (LAS), Orange County (SNA), Oakland (OAK), Phoenix (PHX), and Seattle (BFI) – as well as seasonal flights to Coachella Valley/Thermal (TRM) and Mammoth (MMH).