$840 million in DOT infrastructure grants to 381 US airports announced

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $840 million in airport infrastructure grants, the first allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The 432 grants will fund infrastructure projects at 381 airports around the country. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increase the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Some of the grant awards include:

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, AL, $11.5 million – grant funds will be used to construct an aircraft rescue and firefighting building, acquire two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, and conduct an environmental study.

Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport in Utqiagvik, AK, $17.1 million – grant funds will be used to construct an aircraft rescue and firefighting building, a sand and chemical storage building, a snow removal equipment building, and an emergency operations center building.

Bishop Airport in Bishop, CA, $4.6 million – the airport will use grant funds to rehabilitate some of the airport’s taxiways.

Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, IA, $10.3 million – grant funds will be used to reconstruct a runway and an apron.

Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, KY, $11 million – the airport will use grant funds to construct a taxiway.

Fitchburg Municipal Airport in Fitchburg, MA, $13.8 million – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate a taxiway and reconstruct and extend a runway.

Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport in Klamath Falls, OR, $6.7 million – the airport will use grant funds to replace the airport’s wind cone, reconstruct and rehabilitate taxiways, and rehabilitate taxiway lighting.

McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, TN, $14.1 million – grant funds will be used to reconstruct a runway.

Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg, VA, $1.3 million – the airport will use funds to extend a runway.