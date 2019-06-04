President Clinton and Minster Bartlett discuss Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre

Jamaica Minister for Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, met today with former United States President Bill Clinton at the ongoing 4th meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery at the University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, USVI.

The President showed great interest in supporting the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. The first-ever Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre is hosted in Jamaica and was unveiled earlier this year at Montego Bay by the Hon. Minister Bartlett during the 2019 Caribbean Travel Marketplace. Just last week, four more centers were announced in Japan, Malta, Nepal, and Hong Kong.

Minister Bartlett will deliver a keynote address at the GCI event on Tuesday and is expected to point out that the Caribbean is the most disaster-prone region of the world. Most islands are situated within the Atlantic hurricane belt where storm cells are produced, and the region sits along three active seismic fault lines, but it is also the most tourism-dependent region in the world.

President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton are currently at the fourth meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The meeting, in partnership with Bloomberg LP and Love City Strong, will continue the discussion around hurricane recovery in the greater Caribbean region, and address topics such as infrastructure, agriculture, workforce development, clean and renewable energy, health, and Caribbean arts and culture.

The approach of the Action Network brings together a diverse group of stakeholders to focus efforts on putting people first, including prioritizing a resilient future by helping communities to plan and prepare for future storms and the mounting effects of climate change.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, founded by Minister Bartlett, seem to be a perfect compliment to the activities spearheaded by the former U.S. President.