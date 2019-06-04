SB Architects Unveils Seven New Hospitality Projects  in North America and Mexico

Full-service global architecture firm, SB Architects, has been breaking ground in hotel, residential and mixed-use design for almost 60 years, and is delighted to announce seven new hospitality projects that are opening, in progress or breaking ground this year: Sofitel SO Los Cabos; The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota; Pendry Residences Park City; Conrad Playa Mita; Saltaire Bayfront Towers; Omni PGA Golf Resort and Spa; and Park Hyatt Los Cabos Resort.

“It’s been a very productive and prolific year for SB Architects with so many high-caliber projects in various stages of the pipeline,” said Scott Lee, President and Principal of SB Architects. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to work on such diverse and inspiring projects and in so many interesting destinations. From a luxury destination resort in Los Cabos that seamlessly blends French and Mexican culture, to a sophisticated ski-in, lift-out destination in Utah, these projects showcase the scope of our capabilities and the breadth of our portfolio.”

Sofitel SO Los Cabos (San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico): Set on a prominent 7.5-acre beachfront site in premier tourist destination, Los Cabos, this five-star luxury resort cascades gently down to the white sandy beaches below, providing unobstructed Pacific Ocean views throughout. Inspired by the vibrant history of Mexican haciendas and the central role of family gathering spaces, the resort embraces bold, contemporary architectural features with vivid interior hues, paying homage to the authentic Zócalo (community spaces) experience. The SO brand is the epitome of sophisticated modern French aesthetic which, when combined with the beautifully rich Mexican culture, creates a unique and inviting experience. The destination resort boasts 210 keys, 40 branded residences, conference and meeting center, spa, specialty restaurant and ultra-lounge, and beach club. The residential resort has 87 units, ranging from 1,960 to 4,329 square feet, along with fitness and entertainment amenities. Images can be found here. (Breaking ground; completion in winter 2021.)

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota (Sarasota, Florida): The 18-story tower is an additional branded residential component to the existing Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota. Located on Sarasota Bay, the tower has been designed at a distinctive angle, providing both a visually interesting exterior along with unobstructed views of the water. The new tower links to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on level three and offers residents easy access to exclusive amenities. Level three and above houses three- and four-bedroom units with stunning views in two directions. Multiple elevator locations ensure that each residence will share a lobby with no more than one other unit. Wide cantilevered balconies will circle the building, providing each unit with private outdoor space. Additional amenities include a large rooftop pool and entertainment area. Images can be found here. (Under construction; completion in December 2020.)

Pendry Residences Park City (Park City, Utah): The luxury ski-in, lift-out destination will add a new level of sophistication to mountain living from its central location in the new Canyons Village. Luxury hospitality brand, Pendry, delivers polished comfort with a modern edge and prides itself on epitomizing the character of a neighborhood, whether that be through art, culture, design, or music. Ideally situated amidst thousands of acres of exceptional terrain, Pendry Residences Park City will transform the traditional alpine lodge into a modern, life-enriching base to call home, featuring 150 fully-serviced guestrooms and suites, ranging in size from studios to four-bedroom. The residences boast the services and amenities of a luxury resort, including a private ski valet, spa, a variety of restaurant and bar options, and the only rooftop bar and pool in the area. With four unique lounges, restaurant and bar experiences, Pendry Residences Park City will provide an exceptional venue for perfecting the art of Apres Ski with music, food and drinks, and good company. Images can be found here. (Breaking ground; completion in winter 2021.)

Conrad Playa Mita (Punta de Mita, Mexico): A tranquil respite from Mexico City’s energetic pace, the 154-key Conrad Playa Mita boasts serene natural landscapes, aquamarine waters and uninhabited isles. Designed to exist in harmony with the natural environment and luxurious locale, the rejuvenating Riviera Nayarit destination resort immerses guests in a tropical oasis. With modern expressions of architectural sophistication, Conrad Punta Mita dovetails with the dramatic natural scenery, providing every guestroom and suite with unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. Drawing inspiration from Mexico’s rich history and unique culture, indigenous artwork integrates with luxurious amenities to create a sense of barefoot resort elegance. In each motif lies a story, a statement and a valued part of the local Mexican identity. Facilities include three dining venues, pool, spa and 45,000 square feet of combined function space; including 30,000 square feet outdoor event space, 10,000 square-foot ballroom, and 3,000 square feet of breakout rooms, each with ample pre-function terraces. Images can be found here. (Under construction; completion in winter 2019.)

Saltaire Bayfront Towers (St. Petersburg, Florida): Continuing the ongoing collaboration with Kolter Urban, SB Architects have introduced a timeless luxury addition to the St. Petersburg skyline. Designed in a modernist language quintessential to Florida, the 35-story residential tower employs striking white architectural forms, punctuated by floor-to-ceiling windows, that boast unobstructed views across Tampa Bay. Spacious two-story lofts line 1st Street South and the internalized arrival court is activated with retail frontage. With an average of 361 days of sunshine each year, an elevated, Olympic-length pool has been designed to offer spectacular, unobstructed views over the glistening Bayboro Harbor. Images can be found here. (New project announcement; completion in 2022.)

Omni PGA Golf Resort and Spa (Frisco, Texas): The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America is moving its headquarters from Palm Beach County, Florida to Frisco, Texas, where it will anchor a 600-acre mixed-use development with an initial investment worth more than half a billion dollars. The PGA of America is teaming with Omni Stillwater Woods (OSW), a joint venture led by Omni Hotels & Resorts with Stillwater Capital and Woods Capital, the City of Frisco, its Economic and Community Development Corporations, and the Frisco Independent School District. The Omni brand is known for its elevated service and amenities, including golf. The PGA Golf Resort, alongside the headquarters of the PGA of America, promises to be a first-class destination attracting avid golfers from far and wide. (New project announcement; completion in winter 2022.)

Park Hyatt Los Cabos Resort (Los Cabos, Mexico): Situated on a spectacular site overlooking the sea with unobstructed water views and two secluded beaches, Park Hyatt Los Cabos is a 162-room destination resort with 35 branded private residences. A modern design, influenced by the surrounding desert scape, the rugged coastline and the indigenous architecture of the region. Guests will enjoy amenities including restaurants, a luxury spa, outdoor terraces and private plunge pools. Images can be found here. (New project announcement; completion in 2021.)

About SB Architects

With nearly 60 years of continuous practice, SB Architects has established a world-wide reputation for excellence in the planning and design of large-scale hotels, resorts, destination resort communities, and all associated resort amenities, as well as large-scale multi-family residential and urban mixed-use projects. The dedicated staff in the firm’s San Francisco, Miami, Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh offices successfully merges five decades of experience with the energy, drive and dedication of a second generation of partners. For more information about SB Architects, visit www.sb-architects.com.