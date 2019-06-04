Trump Hotels™ identifies luxury meetings trends

Trump Hotels ™ , the luxury brand of five-star hotels and resorts known for its exceptionally designed properties in iconic locations, shares insights on luxury corporate and incentive meetings and details how the brand caters to groups from around the globe by providing guests with extraordinary, curated experiences. The brand’s “Never Settle” philosophy leaves each property committed to delivering distinctive meetings and events no matter the ask. It’s all in the details. From living a healthier lifestyle to embracing the locale, Trump Hotels has identified the latest luxury meetings trends to look out for in the meetings and incentives industry.

“More and more, companies are looking for creative ways to engage meeting attendees in order to drive greater success for their events and meetings,” commented Kathleen Flores, Executive Vice President of Trump Hotels. “We’ve designed a series of experiences to help our guests become more engaged with the destination, as well as with their fellow attendees. From architecture boat tours down the Chicago River to team building activities on our golf courses, these activities will result in long-lasting connections and memories,” added Flores.

Trump Hotels raises the bar on luxury meetings and events, and offers a unique Planner Privileges program with incentives and benefits for meetings and event planners booking on behalf of a group.

Embracing the Locale

With many hotel and resort properties in iconic destinations around the world, Trump Hotels has seen an increased demand from groups and planners for authentic local experiences to incorporate in their meetings and events. To meet this demand, Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago plans local experiences like Cubs games at Wrigley Field, architecture boat tours down the Chicago River and visits to jazz clubs throughout the city. Trump MacLeod House & Lodge, Scotland has a noteworthy selection of offerings for meetings and events that embrace the local culture including hunting and clay shooting for small groups, private bagpipers and whiskey tastings at the historic Scottish mansion and lodge. Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland offers tours of the Cliffs of Moher, trips to the Burren & Arran Islands, horseback riding on the beach, clay pigeon shooting, Irish Coffee making and more.

Wellness is Key

Wellness has become a major trend in the meetings market, with more groups and planners wishing to incorporate healthy activities into their programs. With several fitness and spa offerings, Trump Hotels is uniquely situated to offer a variety of wellness activities for groups from country sports to breakout spa experiences. For example, Trump National Doral Miami has often converted its golf courses for corporate runs and team-building obstacle challenges, and offers small group classes such as glow spinning, cardio tennis and yoga on the putting green. Trump International Hotel Waikiki offers personal trainers for breakout exercises, early morning group yoga classes on the outdoor terrace, and a world-class spa designed to relax the body and mind for groups to re-energize before and after meetings. As one of the premier non-smoking, non-gaming hotels in Las Vegas, Trump International Hotel Las Vegas understands the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while traveling, offering a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa that can create custom services to meet groups’ needs.

Straying from Traditional Venues

Instead of the traditional ballroom or boardroom, groups are seeking out unconventional venues to make their events more experiential and memorable. Trump Hotels is seeing requests for smaller, more luxurious meetings and events, which provides the opportunity to utilize different spaces and activities. Trump Turnberry offers an exceptional venue for those looking for something different: The Turnberry Lighthouse, the birthplace of King Robert the Bruce that sits on the ruins of Turnberry Castle with outstanding views of the coast. Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. offers exclusive meeting spaces with a richly detailed historical focus, including the Lincoln Library and Franklin Study that are strewn with intricate woodwork, ornate columns, velvet draperies and gilded chandeliers. Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery makes the surrounding vineyard landscape the ultimate meetings and events venue and offers numerous activities for groups from horse drawn carriage rides, hot air balloon rides, bird watching, wine tasting and private movie viewings. For groups looking for a truly unique way to enhance their meetings venue, Trump National Doral Miami offers Moonlight Golf, where the resort’s legendary Blue Monster course is transformed into a glowing miniature golf course with glow-in-the-dark golf balls to navigate the dark terrain.

Social Media Activations

Social media has been integrated into almost every aspect of our day-to-day lives, and meetings groups look to create “Instagrammable” moments by using visually appealing backdrops, light boxes and prominent hashtag signs at their events. Trump Hotels properties are seeing more requests for simple and elegant setups that are photogenic and stand out. Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago is seeing a major focus on floral, with groups asking for flower walls to use as a photography backdrop. Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver has noticed an increase in meeting and event requests to use outdoor spaces and spaces with natural light specifically for social media and photography purposes. The hotel creates bespoke events to fulfill each group’s need, often incorporating flower walls, archways and starry night themes into event design and hosting events on the outdoor patio.

F&B Revolution

Trump Hotels culinary teams are experiencing a rise in demand from meeting and event planners for locally inspired food and a selection of healthier food and beverage options for groups of all sizes, along with requests to accommodate the latest diets including vegan and gluten-free. Trump National Doral Miami’s culinary team takes great strides in creating locally inspired dining experiences that reflect the flavors of the diverse South Florida community, such as freshly squeezed Florida orange juice, empanadas from Little Havana, cheese pastelitos and authentic Cuban coffee. Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. has an expertly curated food and beverage menu specifically for meetings and events with “farm fresh” options, an entire gluten-free section and a selection of vegetarian and healthy options to go along with their large variety of traditional menu items. Trump International Hotel & Tower New York creates luxurious private group dinners from Michelin-rated Jean-Georges, the most sought-after reservation in New York City.

