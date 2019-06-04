Air Canada: Daily Montreal-Raleigh flights inaugurated

Air Canada today inaugurated a new, non-stop service between Montreal and Raleigh, North Carolina. This morning's departure of Air Canada flight AC8178 marks the beginning of daily flights from Montreal to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which will operate with a 50-seat Canadair Regional

Air Canada today inaugurated a new, non-stop service between Montreal and Raleigh, North Carolina. This morning’s departure of Air Canada flight AC8178 marks the beginning of daily flights from Montreal to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which will operate with a 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ). Flights are timed to optimize connectivity from across Air Canada’s network through Air Canada’s hub in Montreal.

“Air Canada’s strategic global expansion continues with the launch of Montreal-Raleigh, the 25th transborder route from our Montreal hub, connecting the southern charm of North Carolina and French flavor of Quebec. This new route complements our existing year-round service to North Carolina consisting of flights from Toronto to Raleigh and Charlotte, which also benefits from increased capacity in 2019,” said Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning, at Air Canada. “With expansion into 29 new markets since the beginning of 2016, our Montreal hub offers convenient non-stop connections to than 98 destinations in our global network. Customers returning to Raleigh from an international destination through Canada pre-clear U.S. customs without even picking up their baggage if they are connecting, saving significant time on their journey. For eligible premium customers flying onward internationally from Montreal in Air Canada Signature Class, we offer an exclusive Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge to relax in and enjoy before continuing onwards internationally.”

“RDU is excited for Air Canada to introduce the region’s first nonstop service to Montreal, one of the airport’s most popular international destinations,” said Michael Landguth, president & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We are pleased to introduce a new international destination and celebrate what we know will be a popular route for our customers.”

Arrives Days of Week AC8178 Montreal 13:35 Raleigh 15:45 Daily AC8179 Raleigh 16:15 Montreal 18:21 Daily

All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at the Montreal hub, priority boarding and other benefits.

The new Montreal-Raleigh service is the only non-stop flight between these cities. While always a popular leisure destination, North Carolina is also experiencing strong economic growth and Air Canada is making it more convenient and comfortable for customers to travel between Canada and the state.