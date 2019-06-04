DFW Airport congratulate American Airlines and Qantas on approval of joint business agreement

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport looks forward to the strengthened ties between American Airlines and Qantas now that their joint business agreement has been tentatively approved

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport looks forward to the strengthened ties between American Airlines and Qantas now that their joint business agreement has been tentatively approved by federal authorities.

“DFW Airport has expanded its focus on international destinations over the last decade, and this joint business agreement aligns squarely with that, with more convenient travel options and more choices for customers who connect through our airport,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. “We’re delighted to see the agreement tentatively approved. There is widespread support from airport officials, tourism leaders, business associations and corporations in North Texas and throughout Australia.”

This week, DFW Airport is leading a delegation to Sydney and Brisbane. Donohue, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, DFW Airport Board Chair William Meadows and other North Texas leaders will take part in meetings with airline executives, trade and tourism partners, government leaders and dignitaries.

The tentative agreement approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on June 3, will help maintain trans-Pacific services, such as the Qantas Sydney-Dallas Fort Worth nonstop flight, as well as facilitate the launch of new routes from the U.S. to Australia, the airlines said.

In their submissions to the DOT, American and Qantas said the joint business would produce more than $300 million in consumer benefits from more connections and more fare classes between North America, Australia and New Zealand. The proposal could generate 180,000 trips each year, the carriers said.

Currently, Australia is DFW’s 17th largest trade partner by volume and 21st largest trade partner by value. The Dallas and Fort Worth Chambers of Commerce project international trade will increase in the future, as the approval of this joint business agreement provides additional cargo and air service opportunities.

DFW Airport has been served by Qantas Airways since 2011, providing new business, trade and opportunities connections between Australia and North Texas. Qantas is a founding member of the oneworld alliance in partnership with American Airlines, which maintains its largest hub at DFW Airport. The DFW-Sydney flight is operated with an Airbus A380-800.