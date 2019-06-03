Uganda equator: One of the most well-known tourist landmarks in the country
The Uganda equator is one of the most well-known tourist landmarks in Uganda. The intersection of the Earth’s surface with the plane perpendicular to the Earth’s axis of rotation and containing the Earth’s center of mass is what Wikipedia sometimes refers to the equator as, but it is still the imaginary line that divides the world into two halves.
The Equator is an imaginary line that is seen on maps marking the equidistant from the North and South Poles. Along the imaginary line of the equator, a magnetic needle has no dip and stabilizes in a perfectly horizontal position. You are able to stand with one of your feet in the northern hemisphere and the other in the southern hemisphere at this point; it is such an amazing experience to stand at both sides of the world.
The sun rises and falls rather so fast at the equator, with equal days’ and nights’ length. The people around the equator experience only warm temperatures and A tropical climate throughout the year and, therefore, quite hard to tell the difference between seasons.
