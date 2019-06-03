Seychelles shines in all splendor as Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2019 in Mauritius

The continuous efforts of the destination in matters of ecology is once again saluted by the international tourism industry as Seychelles is crowned Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2019 at the 26th Edition of the World Travel Awards (WTA) held at the Sugar Beach- A Sun Resort in Mauritius on Saturday June 1, 2019.

The World Travel Awards Africa and Indian Ocean was held in a grandiose ceremony bringing together several hundred leading figureheads in the tourism industry in the African and Indian Ocean Region including Seychelles representatives Minister Didier Dogley, Minister for Tourism Civil Aviation Ports and Marine, Principal Secretary for Tourism; Mrs. Anne Lafortune and Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive; Mrs. Sherin Francis.

The STB Chief Executive, Mrs. Francis received the prestigious award on behalf of the destination celebrating the destination’s active investment towards the environment. The WTA’s founder Graham E. Cooke was also present for the ceremony. In view of the Seychelles’ active work towards environmental protection, the destination topped the list ahead of Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius and Reunion.

Speaking of the honor of receiving the award, Mrs. Francis reiterated that Seychelles’ would remain a pioneer in conservation.

“As a destination we are proud to be an example to the world, it is rewarding to know that our efforts contribute immensely in the protection of some of the most endangered species and their habitats. This award goes to all the people including environmentalists, NGOs, partners, lovers of nature who work effortlessly towards keeping our islands in a pristine state,” said Mrs. Francis.

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.