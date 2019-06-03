First ever airport drag brunch hosted by United Airlines & OTG

In support of Pride Month and The Trevor Project, OTG and United Airlines are hosting the first-ever airport DJ Drag Brunch at Newark Liberty International Airport featuring Kennedy Davenport.

Produced by the renowned nightlife impresario, Jake Resnicow, the brunch will feature live entertainment and top-tier talent, including DJ Steve-Sidewalk and brunch host, Harmonica Sunbeam. There will also be epic performances from iconic divas such as Jahlissa A. Ross, Pattaya Hart, Fifi Dubois, Caracol Richards, Daesha Richards and Kennedy Davenport star of the hit TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“This was a tremendous opportunity for us to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community and benefit The Trevor Project,” noted Eric Brinker, OTG VP of Experience. “With United’s partnership, we’ve been able to provide our guests a truly unique airport experience.”

“As a company, embracing the LGBTQ+ community is a priority so that our customers and employees feel welcomed,” said Jill Kaplan, United’s president for New York and New Jersey. “We are extremely proud to host the inaugural drag brunch in partnership with OTG at Newark Airport in celebration of pride, but equally as enthusiastic to support organizations like The Trevor Project who provide assistance for LGBTQ+ youth.”

The Drag Brunch will be held at Novella in Terminal C’s Global Bazaar on June 20th from 10:00am until 11:45am, with show design by Louie G and Kriss Mapp.

Prior to and after the brunch, entertainers will travel throughout Terminal C allowing opportunities for passengers to engage in the festivities.

Brunch attendees will comprise of representatives from The Trevor Project, United EQUAL members, MileagePlus® Exclusives auction winners, select media and influencers. To bid in the auction for tickets please visit https://exclusives.mileageplus.com/pride.

The menu will feature brunch favorites including fresh-baked pastries from Mélange Bakery. There will also be a selection of specialty cocktails and mocktails including the TASTE THE RAINBOW featuring fresh berries, lime juice, lemon juice, coconut water and almond syrup and the AROMATIC NECTAR featuring tonic, berry iced tea and lemon juice.

Proceeds and every MileagePlus mile redeemed from the brunch benefit The Trevor Project, with a guaranteed minimum donation on behalf of OTG for $10,000.

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. The organization operates free and confidential crisis services including its 24/7 phone lifeline, text, and chat programs.