WoodSpring Suites continues nationwide expansion

WoodSpring Suites has started 2019 with coast-to-coast expansion as one of Choice Hotels International fastest-growing brands.

“Every month since the acquisition, WoodSpring Suites has delivered for Choice and our owners, who appreciate the brand’s operating model, franchisor support, and return on investment,” said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. “We’re particularly pleased that a dozen extended-stay hotels have already opened this year—several of which expand our footprint in the western U.S.”

The WoodSpring brand is progressing steadily toward its goal of 300 hotels open across the U.S. by the end of next year. Through May 2019, WoodSpring has opened the following hotels:

WoodSpring Suites Portland North Gresham – Portland, Ore.

WoodSpring Suites Harrisburg Linglestown – Linglestown, Pa.

WoodSpring Suites Naples – Naples, Fla.

WoodSpring Suites Indianapolis Zionsville – Whitestown, Ind.

WoodSpring Suites Merrillville – Merrillville, Ind.

WoodSpring Suites Davenport – Davenport, Iowa

WoodSpring Suites Minneapolis Airport Mendota Heights – Mendota Heights, Minn.

WoodSpring Suites Lake Jackson – Lake Jackson, Texas

WoodSpring Suites Washington DC Northeast Greenbelt – Greenbelt, Md.

WoodSpring Suites St. Paul Woodbury – Woodbury, Minn.

WoodSpring Suites Orlando International Drive – Orlando, Fla.

WoodSpring Suites Quantico – Stafford, Va.

The extended-stay brand continues to draw strong interest from developers across the country. In the first quarter, Choice awarded seven WoodSpring franchise agreements and increased the brand’s pipeline by 22% to 110 hotels.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“Since the Choice acquisition, the WoodSpring brand has taken off with developers and shows no sign of slowing down,” said Ron Burgett, vice president, extended stay hotels development, Choice Hotels. “We’re proud to bring our proven extended-stay brand to more markets and expand WoodSpring’s footprint across the nation.”

WoodSpring Suites hotels are purpose-built for the unique needs of extended stay travelers. Hotels offer suites with in-room kitchens and full-size refrigerators in addition to amenities like fitness centers, guest laundry rooms, and complimentary Wi-Fi.