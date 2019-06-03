Interstate Hotels & Resorts expands presence in the West

Interstate Hotels & Resorts announces that it has been selected by Glacier House Hotels to manage a portfolio of 13 hotels. From Texas to Washington state, the portfolio expands Interstate’s presence in attractive destinations such as California’s Wine Country, the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and the vivid red rocks, national forests, parks and lands found in Arizona and Montana.

“As we leverage our scale to drive value for our owners, this portfolio builds on our select service expertise as we work to perform best in all hospitality verticals,” said Interstate Hotels & Resorts’ President and CEO, Michael J. Deitemeyer. “We’re honored to be selected by Glacier House Hotels for this premier portfolio and look forward to expanding our relationship with this top developer.”



The portfolio of premium select service properties aggregates to 1,285 rooms, located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Texas and Washington state and spanning across nine brands under top lodging companies including Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Best Western. Six of the 13 hotels are under construction, with targeted opening dates from June 2019 to June 2020.

“We were, of course, drawn to Interstate Hotels & Resorts based on their top-notch management expertise, but also their owner-centric mindset. Engaging Interstate to manage these properties allows us to focus on improving our business fundamentals identifying and developing relationships with investors and franchise companies,” said Glacier House Hotels Principal, Acquisitions and Development, Jordan Scott. “We look forward to our continued relationship with Interstate and know this portfolio is in the best of hands with their extensive team.”