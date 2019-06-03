Kid-Friendly taxi app offer rides for Orlando visitors to theme parks, Disney, Kennedy Space Center and more

Parents who fear traveling with car seats when calling a taxi from Orlando International Airport now have a new option with the Kidmoto app, a startup car transportation service that is expanding services today to Orlando. Kidmoto provides pre-arranged transportation rides with child car seat services for families visiting Orlando, Disney, theme parks, Kennedy Space Center, and more.

Kidmoto has operated in New York City since 2016. It also operates in Philadelphia and has plans to expand to other airports on the Eastern seaboard in 2019.

“Travelling with children can be a nightmare. Kids can be tired, cranky, and irritable. The last thing parents need is to worry about traveling with a 25-pound car seat – or wondering if the taxi driver has car seats that are the right size for their child, or children,” said Nelson Nigel, founder of Kidmoto which should not be confused with a ride-share service or an “on demand” service. “Kidmoto removes the stress parents feel when traveling with children by providing airport car transportation with installed child car seats.”

Kidmoto uses Federally approved car seats and trains all their drivers on the proper use and installation.

“When I first started as a yellow taxi driver in New York City in 2008-2009, I didn’t know the different car seat options, like front facing, rear facing or booster seats,” Nigel said. “Now I’m an expert and trained all our drivers so they know which seat to use so children are safe and secure. We are a kid-friendly service.”

All car seats comply with state and city laws.

“Your children need to be safe when traveling to and from the airports. Car seats are important for their maximum safety. Other major car transportation providers don’t provide installed car seats. They ignore the safety — and convenience — concerns of parents with young children.”

Kidmoto solves problems for parents seeking airport car transportation. Major car services do not provide pre-harnessed and pre-installed car seats for child passengers, leaving children vulnerable to injuries, in case of an accident. Kidmoto offers a safe and convenient alternative.

“Parents generally do not travel with small children because of the inconvenience of traveling with car seats and others worry about getting transportation. Many parents can now travel into or out of Washington D.C. with their small children because they now have an option for safe and convenient family travel with Kidmoto. All other transportation providers have not realized that children need safe transportation.” said Nigel.

In addition, Kidmoto is a reservation based service, parents schedule their vacations in advance to make sure they have a car at the airport to transport them and their kids.

Kidmoto drivers provide pre-harnessed and pre-installed convertible car seats for infants, toddlers, small and large children.

Kidmoto provides transportation in 3 different vehicle classes- sedans, minivans, and large SUVs. These vehicles can be equipped with 1 to 4 car seats.

Kidmoto’s driver recruitment process promotes a safe environment for both the driver and the passengers. Drivers undergo rigorous employment screening which includes local and national criminal, terrorist, and sex offender registry searches.

“You can have confidence with our drivers,” Nigel said.