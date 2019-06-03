Autograph Collection to introduce 16 new hotels and resorts

Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International’s dynamic portfolio of more than 170 independent hotels and resorts around the world, today announced plans to welcome 17 one-of-a-kind properties to its global portfolio across North America, Europe and Africa by the end of July. Hand-selected for their founder’s passion, heartfelt design, inherent craft, and connection with the locale, each hotel in Autograph Collection’s portfolio offers travelers rich, immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint long after they stay.

In the first quarter of 2019, Autograph Collection Hotels introduced three new hotels, including:

Paying homage to the theatrical glamour of the nearby Paris Opera building, guests of the Hotel Bank Opera are met by dramatic burgundy curtains, inspired by those of the grand main stage and giving warmth to the lobby of this spectacular hotel. Guests stand in the centre of the lobby and look upwards to a large central skylight that beams in natural light and the surrounding first-floor balconies, which, like small private opera boxes, invite them to walk upstairs to continue enjoying the spectacle.

The Oaklander Hotel is a bespoke building where Pittsburgh’s industrial past seamlessly intersects with its cutting-edge future, offering loving signature touches immersed in the locale.

Hotel Northland, a charming American Classic and Art Deco designed historic hotel in Green Bay, features curated touches that honor its location’s sports history.

“With rapid growth from five hotels to nearly 170 since its launch in 2010, Autograph Collection Hotels is truly a pioneer in the independent hotel space, acting as a gateway to extraordinary and unconventional hotel experiences around the world,” said Jennifer Connell, Vice President of Brand Management & Marketing, Autograph Collection Hotels. “We’re delighted to welcome these distinctive new hotels to our curated collection, bringing remarkable new experiences to consumers in additional locations around the globe.”

Through July, new openings are expected to include reimagined landmarks, restored icons, majestic castles, inspiring escapes and more.

Distinctly American Landmarks are Reimagined to Invigorate Locales Across the U.S., Adding to Autograph Collection Hotels’ Roster of Nearly 100 North America Properties

Named after its original tenant, Sinclair Oil Company, and a monument to American industry and progress, The Sinclair, located in Fort Worth, Texas, was originally designed by Wiley G. Clarkson and built by Harry B. Friedman in 1930. As one of Fort Worth’s finest examples of Art Deco architecture, the 164-room hotel – which will include a spectacular two-story Penthouse Suite with endless downtown views – will embrace a refined yet rugged style when it opens, expected in late July.

Also slated for opening in July, The Drake Oak Brook Hotel is a 154-room, four-story landmark hotel sitting on 10 acres in the exclusive enclave of Oak Brook, Illinois, adjacent to the Butler National Golf Course and Oak Brook Polo Club. Built in 1961, The Drake Oak Brook enjoyed celebrity status for decades, playing host to guests ranging from Rock Hudson to Prince Charles of Wales. Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, the hotel will offer a richly textured blend of old-world glamour and modern appeal in a uniquely tranquil environment.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Notary Hotel, located in the heart of Philadelphia, is also set to open in July following a $23 million transformation that will recapture the grandeur of its 1926 origins.

Additional expected U.S. openings will include The CURRENT Hotel (Tampa, FL); Envue (Weehawken, NJ) and The MC Hotel (Montclair, NJ).

Restored Icons, Majestic Castles and Blissful Beachside Retreats Set to Open in Europe’s Most Desirable Destinations

Expected to join the Autograph Collection Hotels in July and situated in the Moselle region of Germany, Schloss Lieser resides in a fairy-tale castle originally built in 1885. Linked to pivotal moments in both German and Dutch history, previous owners include Clemens Freiherr von Schorlemer-Lieser, a wealthy politician who was related to the Dutch Royal Family. Over the centuries, politicians regularly gathered at the castle to discuss the future of Germany. In 2007, the castle was transformed into the independent boutique hotel it is now.

Academia of Athens with design inspired by Greek philosopher Plato, and Aegon Mykonos, a stunning beach resort complete with harmonious spa and private beach club, are slated to join the brand’s growing Greek portfolio which currently includes two exclusive hotels – Domes Noruz Chania and Domes of Elounda.

At Academia of Athens, global design and architectural firm HOK juxtaposes the heritage of the city of Athens with a bold and modern exterior. Inside there are visual cues from ancient Greek scholar Plato’s Three Orders; Science, Philosophy and Arts, with each principle brought to life throughout various spaces within the hotel.

Located steps from the sandy beaches of Kalo Livadi and on the ancient site of Delos, Aegon Mykonos’ 76 breathtaking guestrooms will be embellished with private pools, hot tubs and a spa for the ultimate retreat. Inspired by the eternal Cycladic architectural forms, the hotel epitomizes the powerful encounter of Mykonos’ glorious past and its modern beach lifestyle.

Other European additions this year are expected to include La Caserne Chanzy Hotel & Spa (Reims, France), The Shelbourne (Dublin, Ireland); and Grand Hotel Suisse Majestic (Montreux Ave des Alpes, Switzerland).

After the Brand’s Debut in Africa with Five South Africa Openings Last Year, Autograph Collection Hotels Now Expands into Kenya.

Autograph Collection Hotels’ first hotel in Kenya, Sankara Nairobi, which opened earlier this month, is a distinctly contemporary urban experience in the pulsating capital city. With 168 refreshed rooms and suites and authentic experiences unique to the locale, including a local Sandstone turndown amenity, immersive rotating African art installations, skillfully crafted Kenyan coffee creations and more, this hotel aims to help travelers discover Nairobi on a profoundly personal level, serving as artisans for an immersion into its hometown for guests.