Hilton: 200th hotel opening in the China market

Hilton ushered in a milestone in its China market development with the grand opening of its 200th hotel — Canopy Chengdu. The Chinese market is a top priority for Hilton as second largest outside the USA, where it has maintained an annual growth rate of more than 50 percent since beginning rapid expansion in 2017. Currently, one out of every three hotels under construction in the country belongs to the Hilton Group.

Qian Jin, president of Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton, said, “With deep roots here for more than 30 years, we have remained focused on consumer preferences and consumption habits to effectively contribute to the long-term development of China’s tourism and hospitality industry. Our 200th hotel opening in the market, on Hilton’s centennial birthday nonetheless, is not only a development milestone, but also reaffirms our abundant confidence in China’s market potential. As we look towards the next 100 years, we will further invest in our commitments and work to grow together with the Chinese market and its consumers.”

Canopy by Hilton: Injecting vitality into 100 years of Hilton heritage

As Chinese consumers upgrade their consumption, their expectations for travel concepts are also quietly evolving. To gain insights into new trends in China’s tourism market, Hilton, together with KANTAR TNS and Nielsen — two world-renowned research institutions — set up a survey that explores the new direction of China’s tourism development and changes in the consumer market, deeply analyzing new demands and mentalities and redefining the portrait of Chinese tourists. The survey results reveal that the new generation of tourists are more interested in immersive local experiences and are willing to spend more for them. Among them, 83 percent prefer to explore diverse customs and cultural characteristics; 82 percent prefer spending more on rewarding themselves; 77 percent prefer to deeply immerse themselves in the local region and make local acquaintances; and 77 percent refused conventional travel styles and pursue unique experiences.

This new lifestyle-driven appeal for travel is a perfect companion to Canopy by Hilton’s brand design and orientation. As a global hospitality industry leader, Hilton upholds its commitment to sustainable innovation and actively adjusts its brand strategy based on insights into industry changes and consumer preferences. That is why it now introduces an innovative lifestyle brand to meet the evolving needs of the China market. From meal options and decor inspired by Chengdu’s local characteristics to enthusiastic hospitality envoys, Canopy Chengdu honors its brand commitment to provide more guests with lively travel experiences that are integrated with the local neighborhood.

Gary Steffen, global director, Canopy by Hilton, said, “As a key center of China’s Western Development Strategy (WDS), Chengdu is an important driver of the region’s economy. By choosing it has the home for Asia-Pacific’s first Canopy by Hilton, we are working in cadence with both China and the Hilton Group’s regional development strategies. With this opening, we are not only filling vacancies in relevant market segments, but also injecting fresh vitality into the next 100 years of Hilton heritage.”

In addition to Canopy Chengdu, Hilton has delivered a diverse brand portfolio in Chengdu, including WA Chengdu, Hilton Chengdu, Doubletree by Hilton Chengdu Longquanyi and Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Huayang to better satisfy the differentiated travel demands of Chinese consumers.

Hilton development keeping pace with China’s economic growth

China’s rapid economic development is opening up its tourism market to unprecedented opportunities. As one of the first international hotel brands to enter the market, Hilton has consistently followed the nation’s policies and pace of development. In addition to establishing Chengdu as a hub for diversified travel experiences in the western region, Hilton also regards national policies such as the WDS, Belt and Road Initiative, Free Trade Zones and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as important guidelines for its strategic development.

Hilton put this into practice in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, where it leveraged insights to take opportunity of developing benchmark cities Guangdong, Zhuhai and Hengqin, and introduced HGI Zhuhai Hengqin at the end of 2018. Hilton will continue to proactively position itself in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with the slated openings of Hilton Zhuhai, Hilton Doumen Zhuhai, Hilton Guangzhou panyu and DoubleTree by Hilton Zhuhai Hengqin.

Hilton has also remained committed to increasing the speed of development across the market while adhering to its diverse brand strategy. With the rise of the new middle-class in first-tier cities, and increased consumption in second and third-tier cities, China is experiencing a demand for high-end travel and luxury offerings like never before. Hilton’s market layout development seeks to satisfy these demands while achieving both breakthrough innovation and balanced development.

Expanding the luxury and lifestyle portfolio are three Conrad Hotels & Resorts to be opened in Tianjin, Tonglu and Shenyang in succession this year. Six Doubletree by Hilton hotels are scheduled to expand the full-service portfolio in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay, Yangtze River Delta, and other developing economic zones, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the brand’s openings in Asia-Pacific this year. In terms of focused services brands service, Hilton will continue to deepen strategic cooperation with local established partners such as Plateno Group, robustly develop Hampton by Hilton hotels, and comprehensively upgrade development of the mid-level hotel market in various China cities.

Hilton 2025: Achieving growth through enhanced innovation, brand, talent and guest experiences

Since its first hotel opened in China in 1988, Hilton has made great contributions to the development of China’s hospitality and tourism industry, elevating standards in personnel training, sustainable development and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

To continue this benchmark-setting track record, Hilton has put forward five development goals to achieve by 2025 in China: to promote brand growth, manage 1,000 hotels in China; to enhance customer loyalty, earn more than 50 million Hilton Honors members; to accelerate digital development, draw in 50 percent of bookings directly from the Hilton website; to empower a local workforce, employ 100,000 Team Members, including 85 percent local hotel general managers and 30 percent female general managers; and to strengthen Hilton’s reputation, become the preferred brand for Guests, Owners and Team Members.

As of the end of May 2019, Hilton has 200 hotels operating in the China market, with 430 hotels and 92,157 rooms in the pipeline. From its diverse portfolio, Hilton has brought eight major brands to market: Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton;

For its more than 30 years in China, Hilton has consistently adhered to its vision to fill the Earth with the light and warmth of hospitality and become the most hospitable company in the world. This is not only Hilton’s commitment to every guest, but also the centennial company’s foundation. As it looks to the next century, Hilton will continue to work with every Team Member to promote outstanding development, define the industry with a hospitable corporate culture, and bring industry-leading services and products to the China market.