WestJet launches nonstop Calgary-Dublin service with 787 Dreamliner

With the departure of flight WS6, WestJet becomes the only airline operating a nonstop route between Calgary and Dublin. The airline’s newest route provides historic access between Western Canada and Ireland and is the last of three 787 Dreamliner inaugurals that are central to WestJet’s global strategy and focus on Calgary as its initial Dreamliner hub.

“With the launch of our third transatlantic Dreamliner flight, WestJet adds to our exceptional growth into and out of Calgary, where we remain the airline with the most destinations and departures,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “With more than 4.5 million Canadians claiming Irish heritage, we are pleased to be providing Canadians with easy access between Western Canada and Ireland.”

“The inaugural Calgary-Dublin flight from Alberta-born and bred WestJet is a declaration of confidence in the economic future of our province, and more proof that we are open for business and ready to take on the world,” said Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney. “A thank-you to WestJet for helping to connect Alberta to the rest of the world with this and other new direct routes to international destinations.”

WestJet’s newest Dreamliner route adds to its existing 787-9 flights between Calgary, Paris and London (Gatwick), supporting tourism and trade between Europe and Canada. In addition, WestJet’s Calgary-Dublin service complements its existing seasonal Halifax-Dublin route. WestJet has been operating flights to Dublin from Eastern Canada since 2014.

“I am delighted to welcome the launch by WestJet of its new nonstop Dreamliner service from Calgary to Dublin,” said Jim Kelly, Embassy of Ireland, Ambassador. “WestJet’s new service will provide a major expansion of air connectivity between Western Canada and Ireland. I have no doubt that it will open new avenues for business connections and leisure tourism between Ireland and Alberta, a province where more than half a million people claim Irish heritage.”

Flights between Calgary and Dublin are operated by the airline’s fleet of 320-seat, 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft featuring WestJet’s business, premium and economy cabins.

By June 2019, WestJet will offer flights to 67 non-stop destinations with an average of 975 flights per week from Calgary. More Calgarians choose WestJet for their air travel than any other airline.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“We’re excited that WestJet is offering our travelers a layover-free flight to Ireland’s capital city,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. “With thousands of years of history, Dublin has it all for the passengers boarding this direct Dreamliner flight. Thank you to WestJet for making another significant investment in YYC.”

“We have forged a strong bond and friendship with WestJet and we are delighted to welcome its new direct service between Calgary and Dublin Airport,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director. “We are particularly pleased that the new service will offer further options and flexibility for passengers with potential onward connections to 24 destinations including Vancouver and Las Vegas. It’s a great honor that WestJet has chosen Dublin Airport as part of its first group of airports to be served with its new Dreamliner aircraft. I have no doubt this new service will be popular in both directions for business and leisure passengers. We wish WestJet every success with its new route and we will continue to work closely with them to promote the new service.”

Dana Welch, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Canada, said: “We are excited about WestJet’s new Calgary to Dublin service on the Dreamliner and their overall expansion into Ireland. The increase provides a major boost for both leisure and business tourism from Canada to the island of Ireland. Tourism Ireland looks forward to working closely with WestJet and the Dublin Airport to drive demand for the new flights. As an island destination, the importance of convenient, direct, nonstop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism.”