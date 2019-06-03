Tourism Nova Scotia and WestJet Airlines launch London taxi campaign

Tourism Nova Scotia announced a new London taxi campaign in partnership with Canadian airline WestJet. With a fleet of 14 branded taxis now on the road, the campaign will run for six months.

Incorporating branded tip seats, receipts and videos, the brand awareness campaign will showcase Nova Scotia’s diverse tourism offering spanning outdoor adventure, cultural travel and outstanding gastronomy. Boasting 8,264 miles of coastline and five UNESCO sites, Nova Scotia attracts a broad range of visitors through its superb wildlife-watching, hiking and cycling offering, great museums, wineries and burgeoning events calendar.

The campaign will include drop-offs to key travel trade and media partners who will be given a sampling of mouth-watering treats, featuring the destination’s famous lobster. Travel trade members will also be encouraged to upload their picture to social media when riding in one of the branded taxis.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Joann Fitzgerald, chief marketing officer, Tourism Nova Scotia, said: “With the London taxi campaign, we’re raising awareness of Nova Scotia as a world-class vacation destination. From our lively capital of Halifax to our dramatic coastline, and unique landscapes such as the Bay of Fundy and the Cabot Trail, Nova Scotia has so much to offer. With direct flights, and an exciting array of new experiences for visitors, there’s never been a better time to visit us.”

“Last year was Nova Scotia’s best tourism revenue year on record, with tourism revenues reaching an estimated $2.61 billion. In 2018, visitation to Nova Scotia from overseas grew by 15%, or 13,900 visitors, which marked the fifth straight year of growth from overseas markets,” she added.